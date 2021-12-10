Dynaplan's technology will work hand in hand with Concentra's leading organisational planning and design platform, orgvue, to make end-to-end workforce planning a reality for businesses

Concentra Analytics Ltd, the analytics technology firm and creators of orgvue, an enterprise organisational design and planning platform, has completed the acquisition of Dynaplan, a Swiss-Norwegian software and services provider of strategic workforce planning.

The transaction represents the continued investment by Concentra in developing best-in-class analytics software, used by the world's largest companies and management consultancies, to build more adaptive organisations in a changing world.

The driver-based simulation approach behind Dynaplan's dynamic workforce planning capability, combined with orgvue's traditional strength in robust position-level modelling and visualisations, is fundamental to its broader business ambition to make ongoing, end-to-end workforce planning a reality and episodic organisational design a thing of the past.

Martin Moran, CEO of Concentra Analytics, said: "Dynaplan will provide the technology and expertise to accelerate our product roadmap. This acquisition is a critical step in our strategy to become the leading platform for managing the workforce and workplace of the future. For our customers this will be game-changing as disruption continues to force businesses into shorter planning cycles and the constant need to redesign, redeploy and acquire talent."

Magne Myrtveit, founder and Executive Partner of Dynaplan, said: "Without a solid strategy behind it, agile planning can become an instrument for making mistakes faster.? In a world full of change, data from the past rapidly loses value. Dynaplan's technology is a sandbox for simulating possible decisions with "data from the future" providing a new kind of input to decision-making. Through the integration into orgvue, customers will be getting access to technology that covers strategy on top of planning and organisational design."

Kai Berendes, Executive Partner, added: "We are very excited to be linking arms with orgvue. Together we reinforce our clients' ability to shape the future workforce and generate business impact. Our combined solutions offer an efficient and effective technology for bridging a challenging gap for most organisations: the gap between strategy and people."

Together, orgvue and Dynaplan will harness the power of data visualization and modelling to build better performing organisations. The solution will unite HR, Finance and business leaders to make decisions faster with more confidence amidst constant disruption and change.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Concentra Analytics

Concentra Analytics builds SaaS data products that enable businesses to capture, manage and analyse data to improve their operations. Its flagship product, orgvue, is the leading SaaS organizational planning and design solution used by business, finance, and HR leaders to plan and optimize organizations on an ongoing basis. Alongside orgvue, Concentra's other products include TrueCue for data warehouse automation.

Concentra Analytics is headquartered in London and works with over 100 enterprise clients from offices in Philadelphia, The Hague, Toronto and Sydney.

About orgvue

orgvue, the leading organizational planning and design software platform, harnesses the power of data visualization and modelling to build more adaptable, better performing organizations in an era of constantly changing market dynamics. HR, finance and business leaders use the platform to take control of their organizations and, with data evidence, make faster, more confident decisions that get the right people doing the right work, in the right places, at the right costs.

Founded in 2008 and funded by £41M in growth equity investment (May 2018), orgvue has been implemented by the world's largest enterprises and leading management consulting firms to fearlessly build the organizations they want tomorrow, today.

About Dynaplan

Dynaplan provides cutting-edge scenario-based simulation technology for business planning. Since its incorporation in 2004 global and regional leaders across multiple industries have partnered with Dynaplan to establish robust and impactful workforce planning solutions to get transparency about risks and opportunities to cope successfully with the megatrends around demographic change, labour scarcity and digitalization. From offices in Manger, Norway and St.Gallen, Switzerland Dynaplan serve customers in Europe and beyond.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005453/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries and comment requests, please contact:

Jamie Weeks

orgvue@dontcrywolf.com

+44 (0) 20 3633 1090

www.orgvue.com