Continental/Ferguson Lansing LLC: Official Groundbreaking Ceremony for Hyatt House and the Marriott AC Hotel at the Red Cedar Development

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Construction on the hotels began two months ago, but on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, elected officials and others joined Continental/Ferguson, LLC and Concord Hospitality for the official groundbreaking ceremony on the vertical construction phase of the dual-branded hotels, a Hyatt House by Hyatt and AC Hotel by Marriott. This is a part of the $256 million mixed-use Red Cedar Development (RCD), on Michigan Avenue.

The hotels will have approximately 300 guest rooms, complete with approximately 5,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space. The hotels will also be home to Toscana Restaurant and Bar which is expected to be completed by August of 2022. Mark Laport, President and CEO at Concord Hospitality, shared his excitement to be part of this project, "I know Michigan State and their hospitality school are excited too, a number of their graduates work for our company, which really helps drive success in all 138 locations that we have."

In addition to the Hyatt House and AC hotels, the Red Cedar Development features market-rate apartments, an assisted living facility, and a state-of-the-art student housing complex, which was completed in August of 2021, and is fully leased. The development features restaurants, retail space, and commercial space. Along Michigan Avenue, the Red Cedar Development, which overlooks the Red Cedar River, will be located adjacent to a newly constructed 20-acre public park. Joel Ferguson, Principal at Continental/ Ferguson, spoke about the recently dedicated Jack and Susan Davis public amphitheater, "This will be just one of the many attractions that will bring people together in this area."

Located along the vital Michigan Avenue corridor, the Red Cedar Development will create new opportunities for living, working, and playing, and will ultimately activate the corridor that connects Lansing to East Lansing. Frank Kass, Principal at Continental/Ferguson, reflected on what it took to get here, "We're just finishing the building to be done in 20 months, but in the end, we're here forever, after completely transforming a closed golf course in a floodplain. What an incredible accomplishment for all of us to come together and make this happen after several years of hard work and planning."

Student housing is fully leased, and the assisted senior facility is on track to be completed by July of 2022. The 181 market rate units will be complete and open by February of 2022. The hotels are expected to be completed by August 2023, but retail and commercial space is currently leasing and will be completed by spring of 2022.

