ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.: ARC Group Worldwide Posts 33% Revenue Growth in First Quarter FY22

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ("ARC" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today reports its results for the first fiscal quarter ending September 26, 2021. ARC reports large improvements across all major financial metrics for the organization.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Net sales were $15.2 million, up 32.7% from the prior-year period;

Gross profit was $3.3 million, up 56.9% from the prior-year period;

Operating expenses were $1.7 million, up 3.7% from the prior-year period however down 3.2% as a percentage of revenue;

Income from operations was $1.6 million, up 259.3% from the prior-year period;

Interest and financing costs were $0.5 million, up 55.7% from the prior-year period;

EBITDA was $2.9 million, increasing by 57.1%;

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 26, 2021 was also $2.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and more fully defined in the enclosed table.

Quarterly Financial Summary

The following analysis is performed over Sales, Gross Profit, and EBITDA from operations for the comparative periods identified unless otherwise noted.

Fiscal first quarter net sales were $15.2 million, compared to $11.4 million in our fiscal first quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue was driven by a recovery in medical product sales post COVID-19 along with strong growth in turnkey assembled products in the defense sector. Automotive sector revenue remained flat year over year due to continued chip shortages.

Fiscal first quarter gross profit was $3.3 million, compared to $2.1 million in our fiscal first quarter of 2021. Gross profit increases were primarily driven by increased volume, the return of medical device component sales and operational productivity gains in our Hungarian operations.

EBITDA was $2.9 million for the fiscal first quarter, compared to $1.8 million in our fiscal first quarter of 2021. The increase was due to the upturn in overall sales, the return to pre-pandemic medical sales levels and overall business productivity improvements.

During the quarter ARC generated $2.1 million in cash provided from operating activities and utilized it to pay down long term debts, strengthening balance sheet position.

Mr. Jed Rust, CEO of ARC Group Worldwide said, "There has been a tireless effort on improving our core business. The results continue to indicate that the efforts are yielding meaningful gains on both our financial metrics and customer growth." He went on to say, "I am encouraged by the recovery in the medical industry and am excited to see that segment continue to grow. I also see a renewed sense of focus in the aerospace industries to drive cost out and have found that metal injection molding is providing an excellent solution for our clients and expect extensive growth as a result. While I remain optimistic toward these sectors, we are seeing a slowdown in our defense sector, particularly in plastic injection molding and assemblies. We believe this slowdown will overshadow the gains we are seeing in the alternate sectors for the remainder of the fiscal year."

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, as a supplemental profitability measure because management finds it useful to understand and evaluate results, excluding the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization charges, stock based compensation expenses, and nonrecurring expenses and outlays, prior to consideration of the impact of other potential sources and uses of cash, such as working capital items. This calculation may differ in method of calculation from similarly titled measures used by other companies and may be different than the EBITDA calculation used by our lenders for purposes of determining compliance with financial covenants. This Non-GAAP measure may have limitations when understanding performance as it excludes the financial impact of transactions such as interest expense necessary to conduct the Company's business and therefore is not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its forward looking Adjusted EBITDA target to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because such items such as amortization of stock-based compensation and interest expense, which are specific items that impact these measures, have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be predicted. For example, quantification of stock-based compensation is not possible as it requires inputs such as future grants and stock prices, which are not currently ascertainable.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from Continuing Operations is calculated by dividing EBITDA from Continuing Operations by sales.

The reconciliation to GAAP is as follows (dollars in thousands):



Sept. 26,

2021 Sept. 27,

2020 Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,037 $ 93 Interest expense, net 509 327 Income taxes 32 29 Depreciation and amortization 1,312 1,391 Stock based compensation 47 55 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations $ 2,937 $ 1,895 Adjusted EBITDA Margin from Continuing Operations 19.3 % 16.6 % Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,037 $ 93 Earnings Per Share $ 0.04 $ 0.00 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 24,671,623 23,548,442

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



For the three months ended

Sept. 26, Sept. 27, 2021 2020 Sales $ 15,189 $ 11,442 Cost of sales 11,907 9,350 Gross profit 3,282 2,092 Selling, general and administrative 1,719 1,657 Income from operations $ 1,563 $ 435 Other expense, net 15 14 Interest expense, net (509 ) (327 ) Income before income taxes 1,069 122 Income tax expense (32 ) (29 ) Net income $ 1,037 $ 93 Net income per common share, basic and diluted: ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. $ 0.04 $ 0.00

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 24,671,623 23,548,442

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



Sept. 26, 2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash $ 1,139 $ 2,517 Accounts receivable, net 8,682 7,260 Inventories, net 6,843 7,042 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,057 2,970 Total current assets $ 17,721 $ 19,789 Property and equipment, net 21,857 22,769 Right of use assets, net 735 756 Goodwill 6,412 6,412 Intangible assets, net 4,168 4,579 Other 163 167 Total assets $ 51,056 $ 54,472 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,796 4,708 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,265 2,130 Deferred revenue 1,312 893 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized financing costs 4,404 4,413 Operating lease liability, current portion 64 71 Finance lease liability, current portion 883 874 Total current liabilities $ 11,724 $ 13,089 Long-term debt, net of current portion and net of unamortized financing costs 18,404 21,627 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 706 716 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 9,524 9,732 Other long-term liabilities 95 95 Total liabilities $ 40,453 $ 45,259 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.0005 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized; 24,703,307 shares issued and 24,688,376 shares issued and outstanding at September 26, 2021, and 24,486,172 shares issued and 24,477,771 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 13 13 Treasury stock, at cost; 14,931 shares at September 26, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (94 ) (94 ) Additional paid-in capital 43,554 43,226 Accumulated deficit (32,689 ) (33,726 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (181 ) (206 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,603 9,213 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,056 $ 54,472

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)





For the three months ended Cash flows from operating activities: Sept. 26,

2021 Sept. 27,

2020 Net income $ 1,037 $ 93 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,312 1,391 Share-based compensation expense 47 54 Amortization of debt discount 51 - Bad debt expense and other 4 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,422 ) (869 ) Inventory 199 (1,174 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,917 404 Accounts payable (1,912 ) 1,192 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 416 (1,611 ) Deferred revenue 433 933 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,082 417 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4 ) (408 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4 ) (408 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt issuance 15,737 4,644 Repayments of long-term debt and capital lease obligations (19,191 ) (5,641 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,454 ) (997 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (2 ) (23 ) Net decrease in cash (1,378 ) (1,011 ) Cash, beginning of quarter 2,517 3,942 Cash, end of quarter $ 1,139 $ 2,931 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 215 $ 152 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 3 $ -

