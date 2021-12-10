Poko Innovations Inc. Announces Grant of Options and Entering into Shares for Debt Agreements

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services nor for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Poko Innovations Inc. (formerly Brunswick Resources Inc.) (CSE:POKO) ("Poko" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, it has granted a total of 3,990,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants under the newly adopted Stock Option Plan dated December 10, 2021 (the "Plan").The Options, subject to the terms of the Plan and the corresponding option agreement, are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.15 per share for a period of up to five years expiring on December 10, 2026.

Poko also announces that it settled a total of CAD$246,000 of debt (the "Debt") for service provided to the Corporation by issuing 2,050,000 common shares of the Corporation at a deemed price of $0.12 per common share ("Shares for Debt Settlement").

The Corporation negotiated the Shares for Debt Settlement in order to preserve capital to fund the development of the Corporation's projects.

All securities issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. The Poko Group has is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/.

