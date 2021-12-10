Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2021) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") is pleased to announce that it has completed its Samsung TV Vyre App integration, increasing VYRE's reach in the OTT platform marketplace. Users can consume free curated content provided by VYRE Network and its internal channels. This is an addition to VYRE's ecosystem of niche channels and library of movies, TV shows and series on Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple home entertainment platforms.

VYRE felt it was important to be on the Samsung Smart TV platform as Samsung Electronics has topped the global TV market for the 15th consecutive year, according to market research firm, Omdia. Newly released data shows that Samsung TV's recorded 31.8% in global TV market share by revenue, and retained the largest annual category market share by revenue in 2021, at 31.9%.

This new addition is part of the bigger plan for the VYRE App to be added to all available OTT platform systems. Following Samsung Smart TV, VYRE plans on being live on Playstation, Xbox, Vewd, Tizen, Android TV, and VIZIO in Q2 2022. VYRE's goal to be the #1 Niche Streaming Platform that streams the culture of various countries for Free, gets closer with each new platform the app is available on.

Users can download the VYRE App for free and stream all movies, TV shows, documentaries, episodic series and live sports on all Samsung Smart TV models.

In addition, the Company is issuing to Directors 2,500,000 restricted common shares and 15,000,000 Series A Convertible Preferred shares.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV s and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently, there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE s international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

For Further Information Contact:

Cabo Verde Capital, Inc.

David Hill, President

818-579-2864

info@caboverdecap.com

www.caboverdecap.com

Forward Looking Statements - This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107340