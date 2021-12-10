StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of SRCO as Auditors

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has engaged Richmond Hill based SRCO Professional Corporation ("SRCO") as its auditors. McGovern Hurley LLP has resigned as the Company's auditors.

The resignation of McGovern Hurley and the appointment of SRCO have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. There are no reservations or modified opinion reports for the Company's financial reports audited by McGovern Hurley and there are no reportable events between the Company and McGovern Hurley.

SRCO Professional Corporation has offices in both Canada and the US. SRCO services companies with complex business operations similar to StageZero.

"We look forward to working with SRCO Professional Corporation as we prepare for a more robust US presence and we very much thank McGovern Hurley for their work during 2021 which was a pivotal year for us," said Matthew Pietras, CFO & COO of StageZero Life Sciences.

The Company will continue to work with MNP LLP, in assisting management with the preparation of its financial statements and integration of Care Oncology.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

