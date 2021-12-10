Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Announces Receipt of Notice of Delisting from NYSE American - Common Stock Expected to Continue Trading on NYSE American During Appeal Process

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced that it received notice today from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") stating that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of the Company from the Exchange because the Company was unable to demonstrate that it had regained compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii), and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, relating to maintaining a certain level of stockholder's equity if the company has a history of reported losses from continuing operations, by the end of the maximum 18-month compliance plan period, which expired on December 10, 2021. The Company intends to exercise its right to appeal the staff's determination.

The Company has been advised that the shares of the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on NYSE American during the pendency of the Company's appeal, subject to NYSE American's discretion to suspend trading if it believes suspension to be in the public interest. Following the appeal, the decision of the committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange hearing the appeal will be announced by NYSE Regulation regarding either proceeding with suspension and delisting or continued trading in the Company's common stock.

Receipt of the notice does not affect the Company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

