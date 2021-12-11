Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") has implemented and has approved a change of the Corporation's Auditor. The Corporation's Former Auditor, Davidson & Company LLP (the "Former Auditor" or "Davidson"), has resigned at the Corporation's request. The Board and the Audit Committee of the Corporation (the "Audit Committee") have appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP (the "Successor Auditor" or "RCGT") as the Successor Auditor of the Corporation, effective as of November 30, 2021.

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of the audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. There have been no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor. The Former Auditor did not provide a modified opinion in their auditor's report for the financial statements of the Corporation's fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

A Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice"), together with the response letters from the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board and have been filed on www.sedar.com.

Frank Kordy Secretary & Director stated: "Following a thorough selection process we selected RCGT as we see RCGT as an industry leader in the Audit of cryptocurrencies. The decision to transition to RCGT aligns with the Corporation's development trajectory in both the near and long term and we strongly feel that RCGT will meet the Corporation's evolving assurance needs. I would like to thank Davidson for the services provided by Davidson since 2019."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107346