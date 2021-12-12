S Immo/Immofinanz: The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of S Immo have decided to increase its shareholding in Immofinanz from currently 14.2% of the outstanding shares by approximately 10% to approximately 25% of the outstanding shares of Immofinanz by way of a voluntary partial offer pursuant to sections 4 et seq of the Austrian Takeover Act ("Partial Offer"). S Immo sets the Offer Price at Euro 23.00 cum dividend in cash per Immofinanz share. S Immo reserves the right to expand the volume of the Partial Offer and to further increase its shareholding in Immofinanz to up to 30% of the outstanding shares, also through further acquisitions on or off the stock exchange.S Immo: weekly performance: 1.40% Immofinanz: weekly performance: 4.40% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

