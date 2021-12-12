Dar Al Arkan Announces Strategic Partnership with Compass Project Consulting to establish an integrated real estate development consultancy.

The first project development and supervision consultancy in Saudi Arabia backed by one of the region's largest real estate developers.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan and Compass Project Consulting have established a partnership to build one of the most progressive real estate development consultancies in Saudi Arabia and the GCC. For the first time, a leading Saudi developer will be bolstering a regional Project Management Consultancy, enhancing property acquisition, development and supervision offerings.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan properties, said: "We are extremely proud of this progressive partnership which brings together two industry leaders who are best in their field. This will allow for Dar Al Arkan to power Compass with expert development insight and the opportunity to reach new heights. Dar Al Arkan will provide development, procurement, business development services for the new partnership."

Nawfal Khudairy, Chairman of Compass, said: "This strategic partnership is in line with our continued aspirations and will enhance Compass' offering of developer-led services to its clients. The partnership will allow both parties to work together across the region, end-to-end, bringing in high return on equity and attracting top line projects."

Luke Somerville, Managing Director of Compass, shared:'With our core values at the epicentre of all we do, evolution in creating a world-class ecosystem of competencies for our clients and Team has led us to choose to partner with Dar Al Arkan, one of the region's most influential and innovative developers, to further amplify our next growth chapter. With new services, sectors and coverage to be announced in the near future, together, we are building a true cohesive partnership with the aligned vision of enhancing built-environments and ultimately communities.'

About Dar Al Arkan Properties:

Dar Al Arkan Properties is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan real estate development, a 26-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan plays is today the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dar Al Arkan Properties focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations in the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint to Dubai and Bosnia. www.daralarkan.com

About Compass:

With regional coverage and multi-sector expertise, Compass offers clients fully tailored project development solutions that can take an initial concept all the way through to construction completion and handover, with continued support. Well respected within the construction, fit-out, engineering and design industries, Compass provides a high quality, value for money turn-key project consulting service to clients of all sizes. Compass acts on client's behalf to lead teams of consultants, stakeholders, contractors and suppliers to intelligently overcome risks and constraints, and deliver quality projects on time and within budget. Recently prestigious accolades include Project Manager of the Year, Construction Week KSA 2021, and Project Management Company of the Year, Middle East Consultants Awards 2020. www.compass-pc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707787/Dar_Al_Arkan.jpg