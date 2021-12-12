DJ CSG SaaS Platform Earns Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award for Innovative Technology and Unparalleled Customer Experiences

CSG (R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) is transforming the way companies engage with their customers by arming today's leading brands with future-ready technologies that drive extraordinary customer experiences. Today, Frost & Sullivan recognized CSG's agile, end-to-end revenue management suite with the 2021 Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Product Leadership Award. The recognition is a testament to CSG's continuous innovation, providing companies with flexible and configurable solutions that help them digitally monetize and enhance their customers' experiences.

'CSG's future-ready technologies ease the complexities of creating dynamic ecosystems and deliver more impactful value to consumers, enterprises, and partners,' said Ian Watterson, head of CSG's Asia-Pacific business. 'Being consistently recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our next-generation SaaS platform in the Asia-Pacific market and around the globe is truly a great honor. We are thankful for the recognition of our industry-leading technologies and innovation for communications service providers in the Asia Pacific OSS/BSS market.'

Frost & Sullivan awarded CSG with the 2021 Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Product Leadership Award for its leadership in enabling telco operators to monetize new revenue streams efficiently across various locations and channels, optimize business costs, improve service delivery, and leverage data and insights to understand their customers better and deliver exceptional experiences.

'CSG exhibits design mastery in producing unparalleled innovations that turn customer benchmarks for customer experience into award-winning experiences,' said Frost & Sullivan's associate director of ICT, Mei Lee Quah. 'CSG is known within the industry as a collaborative partner who helps customers solve their toughest business challenges. The company's increased footprint in the Asia-Pacific market is evidence that customers see CSG as a valuable resource and partner and more than just a technical vendor.'

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

For more information on CSG's globally recognized and award-winning revenue management suite, visit https:// www.csgi.com/capabilities/revenue-and-customer-management/.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

