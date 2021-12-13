Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2021) - Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ) ("Dotz" or the "Company"), an advanced materials company specializing in tracing, authentication and diagnostics solutions, has recently secured a partner, World Siam Company Limited (WSG), for distribution of its Dotz Test Kits in Thailand. Effective as of December 8th, the agreement permits WSG the conditionally exclusive right to promote, sell and distribute Dotz's nasopharyngeal swab and saliva-based Test Kits for an initial three-year term, subject to minimum first-year purchase orders of $250,000 being met.

Dotz's recent deal with WSG follows on the heels of a December 3rd distribution agreement for its Test Kits inked with Malaysia's Science Vision, which was concluded for an initial three-year period with a minimum first-year purchase order of $600,000. Earlier this year, in July the Company clinched its first agreement for its Test Kits with Hygiene Links for distribution in Sudan, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, followed by a similar deal signed in September with El Alamo SA for distribution in Paraguay.

The Company's global commercialization of its Dotz Test Kits points to the ongoing demand for COVID-19 testing solutions in light of the Delta and now Omicron variants' rapid spreads worldwide. Dotz Test Kits are based on the RT-LAMP diagnostic method, with reported levels of sensitivity and accuracy comparable to those observed in standard RT-PCR testing. Each Test Kits has the ability to process nearly 100 samples in 30 minutes, thereby both streamlining and amplifying testing capabilities in highly-trafficked areas such as transportation nodes, border crossings, and school systems. Lastly, the Dotz Test Kits' relative ease of use and analysis of results (in comparison to PCR testing) allows for use at the point-of-care by non-specialized personnel, consequently lowering the overhead costs of administration.

Following a successful blind clinical trial for its nasopharyngeal swab test kits in the US conducted in April 2021, Dotz has also applied for Emergency Use Authorisation from the FDA and is currently awaiting approval from US authorities. Dotz has previously acquired CE Mark and ISO certification for its SARS-CoV-2 virus diagnostics kits, and it is currently seeking to acquire local regulatory approval in order to clear the product for sale to the private and public sectors in Thailand, though there is no absolute guarantee that WSG will obtain the relevant additional local regulatory approvals.

Dotz CEO, Gideon Shmuel, said, "Our distribution partners enable us to cost-effectively access and service new markets and customers. Local expertise is particularly important in the diagnostic domain, where trust, relationships and reputation are critical. WSG is the ideal partner for us in Thailand, with extensive industry experience and long-established relationships across the public and private sector. Our latest agreement further builds our presence in Southeast Asia - a region where we see significant growth opportunities due to the genuine need for accurate, timely and cost-effective testing methods to support the tourism economy."

About Dotz

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ) is a technology leader in research, production and marketing of anti-counterfeiting, authentication and tracing solutions. Since the onset of the global pandemic, the Company has expanded its technological portfolio to include a number of groundbreaking COVID-19 solutions. Its unique products ValiDotz, BioDotz, Fluorensic and InSpec are exceptional solutions for numerous applications that range from bio-imaging, liquids tagging, lubricants and DEF authentication, polymers tagging, anti-counterfeiting, oil/gas, and brand/reputation protection.

To learn more about Dotz or contact the Company, please visit the website and corporate video via the following link: www.dotz.tech.

About World Siam Company Limited

World Siam Company Limited (WSG) was established to cater to the need of Life science laboratories with its main focus on Chromatography and Mass dSpectrometry instruments, such as Gas Chromatography and Liquid Chromatography. With over 24 years of experience, WSG has established strong relationships with more than 150 organizations around Thailand including Government, State Enterprise, Academic Institutes and private companies. To learn more about WSG, please visit the company's website: http://www.worldsiam.com/.

