F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche launches the AVENIO Edge System to simplify and automate next-generation sequencing sample preparation, reduce human error and advance precision medicine

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) enables a better understanding of genetic mechanisms linked to specific diseases and is helping drive personalised healthcare

Preparing DNA for sequencing libraries is complex and prone to human error, which can interfere with accurate sequencing results

The new AVENIO Edge System is a fully-automated solution for the sample preparation workflow, from DNA sample input to the output of sequencing-ready libraries, and supports more comprehensive testing with consistent and high quality results for precision medicine for the future

Basel, 13 December 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of the AVENIO Edge System, a core component of Roche's strategy to advance sequencing technologies. Built on best-in-class foundational capabilities to deliver a fully-automated, integrated sequencing solution.



The AVENIO Edge System is a pre-analytical platform for sequencing library preparation, target enrichment and quantification steps that deliver integrated, end-to-end control with reliable, consistent high-quality results.



"Roche is committed to developing diagnostic solutions with the goal of providing the healthcare community with faster and more accurate medical information to predict risk and detect disease," said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. "We are pleased to offer next-generation sequencing laboratories and translational researchers the new automated AVENIO Edge System that aims to drastically reduce human error and help ensure fast, reliable and accurate results."



Next-generation sequencing samples are precious. Every step of sample preparation has the potential to impact results. The AVENIO Edge System's high reproducibility and low error rate can support the goal of reducing the number of rejected samples which otherwise might have to be re-collected.



The new AVENIO Edge System offers ready-to-use components in addition to customisable workflow parameters, making it a scalable, cost-efficient solution for sequencing laboratories seeking high performance and agility. With a setup to initiation of 20 minutes, this walkaway system demonstrated more than a 96 percent lower error opportunity and an 84 percent reduction in hands-on time.



The AVENIO Edge System will be available at select locations worldwide with timelines that vary country by country.



About the AVENIO Edge System

The AVENIO Edge System is Class I, In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), 510(k) exempt, in the US. It is Class A in the EU in accordance with EU Regulation 2017/746 (IVDR) of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 April 2017 on in vitro diagnostic medical devices. At launch, the AVENIO Edge Instrument can be used for Research Use Only (RUO) workflows. Consumables are General Laboratory Use (GLU). Compatible reagents and workflows are Research Use Only (RUO). Not for use in diagnostic procedures.



The AVENIO Edge System simplifies next-generation sequencing (NGS) and elevates automated sample preparation with integrated workflows, reagents, barcoded consumables and connectivity to enable reliable, high-quality results and the freedom to do more.



The AVENIO Edge System delivered high sequencing performance and demonstrated high uniformity, specificity and reproducibility in our in-house technical validation and early customer studies. At an early evaluation study site, the AVENIO Edge System replaced 384 manual steps while preparing 24 DNA libraries in one run versus manually preparing 24 DNA libraries.



The AVENIO Edge System is a fully automated liquid handling technology consisting of all-in-one hardware and traceable solutions that guides the operators through the process, provides real-time tracking of samples and delivery of the results to the laboratory information system (LIS). It is intended for routine laboratory tasks and designed to support multiple library prep, target enrichment and quantification workflow steps with customizable parameters. The AVENIO Edge System offers a wide set of modular, barcoded and ready-to-run reagents in addition to customizable workflow parameters, making it a scalable, cost-efficient solution for sequencing laboratories seeking high performance and agility.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, the company has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the thirteenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceutical industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



