- (PLX AI) - Netcompany's newly won contract to develop a new election system for Denmark's Kombit may be worth DKK 200-250 million, analysts at Nordea said.
- • Kombit announced Friday that Netcompany was the winning bid for the contract out of 4 bidding companies
- • Contract to be signed Dec. 21 and the first election to use the system developed by Netcompany will be in 2025
- • The contract also illustrates Netcompany's strong position in Denmark, Nordea said
