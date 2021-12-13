- (PLX AI) - Price target DKK 1,900.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|192,95
|195,35
|08:54
|193,15
|196,20
|10.12.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:28
|DSV Resumed with Buy at Nordea
|Di
|DSV launches Green Logistics to accelerate the green transition of the industry
|19.11.
|DSV: companies do not need to be a multinational to get automated and efficient warehousing
|17.11.
|Paulig cuts greenhouse gas emissions on coffee deliveries from Finland to the Baltics in collaboration with Neste and DSV
|17.11.
|XETR NEW INSTRUMENTS AVAILABLE ON XETRA - 17.11.2021
|Folgende Wertpapiere haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 17.11.2021:
1. GB00BMCLYF79 4basebio PLC
2. DK0010244508 A.P.Moeller-Maersk A/S
3. DK0010244425 A.P.Moeller-Maersk A/S
4. SE0000115420 AB...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DSV A/S
|192,60
|-1,08 %