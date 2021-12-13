Love2shop: Sack Secret Santa - it's stressful and a waste of money, say UK workers

Love2shop poll reveals 1 in 4 UK workers find tradition stressful and a waste of money - only 23 per cent actually enjoy it

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To some it's harmless fun and just an annual office tradition but according to new research Secret Santa is a festive burden for many UK workers.

In the study of 1000 UK employees, commissioned by top gift card and voucher brand Love2shop, over a quarter (27 percent) of workers revealed they find Secret Santa a waste of time and money.

Less than one in four (23 percent) workers actually enjoy the tradition, where colleagues buy one another a surprise gift at Christmas, despite thousands of offices up and down the country embracing the festive practice over the coming weeks.

While more women (31 percent) than men (17 per cent) do get into the spirit of Secret Santa, more female workers get stressed (21 percent) over what to buy for their Secret Santa recipient compared to male workers do (12 percent).

Workers in London (25%) are the most stressed regionally by Secret Santa, followed by the North West (21%) and Scottish workers (19%).

The poll also found that the items gifted in the tradition of Secret Santa are rarely something any recipients enjoy, with one in four confessing they don't in fact use the item once opened and 1 in 5 would simply prefer a gift card.

Almost half of all teachers - 47 per cent - rarely appreciate their Secret Santa items, compared to the national average of 25 per cent.

The study comes as part of Love2shop's 'End Gift-typing' campaign to stamp out lazy, predictable and wasteful gifting.

The gift card and voucher brand, loved by millions in the UK saw an unprecedented 42 per cent spike in sales during the pandemic, is on a mission to get UK consumers giving the gift of choice this Christmas.

Katherine Scott, director of marketing for Love2shop, said: "Far from being festive party-poopers here at Love2shop, we want UK workers to really love the gifts they get from colleagues. Our poll has revealed Secret Santa can not only be really stressful and yet another task on a long to-do list, but the gifts are often not even enjoyed or appreciated.

She adds: "We're not saying sack Secret Santa but perhaps simply give the gift of choice with a Love2shop gift card. With over 150 brands and countless fun experiences to pick from even Santa will approve."

Check out the Love2shop range of products and give the gift of freedom this Christmas: https://www.love2shop.co.uk

Notes to editors:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1000 UK employees. Fieldwork was undertaken between 11 - 19 November 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

About Love2shop

Love2shop offers gift cards and gift vouchers available to spend at stores and attractions across the UK.

flexecash is the prepaid card platform that issues flexecash Love2shop Cards. This facility is provided by Park Card Services who are Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to issue electronic money. FRN: 900016. Love2shop Cards are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and as such we may need to complete an electronic identity check.

Love2shop Vouchers, Love2shop PayPoint e-Gift cards and e-Gift Cards are not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.