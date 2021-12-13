India recorded 46.2 GW of installed solar capacity at the end of October, led by installations in the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Gujarat.From pv magazine India India recorded about 46.2 GW of cumulative installed solar power capacity by Oct. 31. The state of Rajasthan leads the country with 8.6 GW of installed PV capacity, followed by Karnataka with 7.5 GW and Gujarat with 6.05 GW. Power Minister RK Singh recently shared the new statistics in the Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament). The nation now has a solar power potential of around 750 GWp, according to the National Institute of ...

