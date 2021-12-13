Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
13.12.2021 | 08:05
61 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 50/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-12-13 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.01.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  06.12.2021 - Ignitis grupe IGN1LTO       Buyback       VLN  
   14.12.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  07.12.2021 - ELMO Rent ELMO           Extraordinary    TLN  
   21.12.2021                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.12.2021 - OA Coffee OACOF          Public offering   TLN  
   15.12.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  13.12.2021 - Trigon Property Development TPD1T Capital decrease   TLN  
   17.12.2021                   payment date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.12.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.12.2021 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.12.2021 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.12.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.12.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.12.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA       Maturity date    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.12.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA       Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.12.2021 AUGA group AUGB060024A       Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.12.2021 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA    Coupon payment date RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
