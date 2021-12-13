Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 50/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-12-13 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2021 - Ignitis grupe IGN1LTO Buyback VLN 14.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2021 - ELMO Rent ELMO Extraordinary TLN 21.12.2021 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.12.2021 - OA Coffee OACOF Public offering TLN 15.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.12.2021 - Trigon Property Development TPD1T Capital decrease TLN 17.12.2021 payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.12.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.12.2021 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.12.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.12.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.12.2021 AUGA group AUGB060024A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.12.2021 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de