Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 50/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-12-13 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2021 - Ignitis grupe IGN1LTO Buyback VLN 14.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2021 - ELMO Rent ELMO Extraordinary TLN 21.12.2021 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.12.2021 - OA Coffee OACOF Public offering TLN 15.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.12.2021 - Trigon Property Development TPD1T Capital decrease TLN 17.12.2021 payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.12.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.12.2021 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.12.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.12.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.12.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.12.2021 AUGA group AUGB060024A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.12.2021 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.