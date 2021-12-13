CMR Surgical: Versius surgical robot used for first time in an Italian public hospital

Versius surgical robot used for first time in an Italian public hospital

Policlinico di Milano is the first public hospital in Italy to begin using Versius to perform keyhole (minimal access) surgery

Versius is being used by the hospital in a multi-specialty programme including thoracic and general surgery

CMR Surgical, Cambridge, UK.13 December 202100:01 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR) - a global surgical robotics business - today announced the introduction of the Versius Surgical Robotic System, at Policlinico di Milano, a leading research hospital and care institute (IRCCS), and one of the largest healthcare facilities in Lombardy, Italy. Within the hospital, Versius will be used in a multi-specialty robotics programme including thoracic and general surgery.

The Italian surgical robotics market is one of the most significant in Europe with cutting-edge technologies being increasingly adopted. Lombardy has the highest concentration of surgical robots in Italy, however 73% of robotic surgery procedures are performed in private facilities.i Policlinico di Milano is the first public hospital in Italy to use Versius, potentially opening the door for more patients in the country to access robotic keyhole surgery.

Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer at CMR Surgical,commented: "It is wonderful to see Versius being used at Policlinico di Milano, one of the oldest and yet most advanced hospitals in Italy. Collaboration is embedded in our culture at CMR, contributing tremendous value towards improving the quality of surgical care. With its culture of patient safety and high-quality training, a leading hospital such as Policlinico di Milano is the ideal institution to collaborate with to showcase the potential of Versius and provide surgeons with first-hand experience of using the next generation robotic technology to perform keyhole surgery."

Professor Luigi Boni, Director of the Operational Unitof General Surgery at Policlinico di Milano commented: "At Policlinico di Milano, we are committed to investing in the best cutting-edge technologies for the benefit of our patients. The introduction of Versius in a public facility such as the Policlinico di Milano, could increase the possibilities of access to these new technologies by all citizens. Operating using Versius has enabled us to perform more keyhole surgery, allowing us to offer benefits such as faster recovery times, less time in hospital and reduced risk of infection to our patients."

At Policlinico di Milano, Versius will be used to perform a range of procedures including cholecystectomy, lower anterior resection and pulmonary resection surgery, a procedure used to treat lung cancer. Using robotic keyhole surgery in these cases can significantly reduce the physical strain of surgery for the surgeon. In comparison to open surgery, keyhole surgery has also been shown to reduce recovery time for a patient from weeks to days and can lower the risk of surgical site infections - an issue that is estimated to cost health services across Europe up to €19 billion per annum.ii

Professor Mario Nosotti, Director of the Operative Unit of Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplantations of the Policlinico di Milano, said: "Lombardy healthcare system has always shown great interest in robotic surgery. The installation of the Versius robot and in general the implementation of these advanced medical tools represents a major step forward for public health. The minimally invasive approach of these technologies in the most complex surgical procedures, such as thoracic surgery, will allow to reduce the post-operative hospitalisation time, which is a great advantage both for the patient and for the whole healthcare system. Finally, the accuracy of the surgical gesture is amplified by the robotic instrument, resulting in even more effective and radical interventions."

Versius is now established as a valuable surgical tool in a number of hospitals across Europe, India, Australia and the Middle East, where it has been used to perform procedures across gynaecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery and urology.

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

