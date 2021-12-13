DJ RUBIS: First CDP rating for Rubis: the Group obtains B grade

RUBIS RUBIS: First CDP rating for Rubis: the Group obtains B grade 13-Dec-2021 / 07:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 13 December 2021

FIRST CDP RATING FOR RUBIS:

THE GROUP OBTAINS B grade

The CDP assessed the Rubis Group for the first time in 2021 and gave it B grade (on a scale of A to D-) on the Climate Change questionnaire, placing it in the top third of the ranking.

The CDP is an independent international organisation created in 2000 that compiles the world's largest database on environmental issues. In 2021, almost 12,000 companies were assessed. By obtaining a B grade, Rubis is among the 33% of companies that have obtained B or higher rating.

By participating in the CDP, Rubis is demonstrating its determination to make its actions and ambitions in the fight against climate change better known to the market and all its stakeholders. Rubis' responses are freely available on the CDP website.

The Group's commitment to climate action is fully integrated into its development strategy, which is based in particular on the following priorities:

- pursuing and developing the distribution of less carbon-intensive energy and products;

- diversifying its historical businesses by investing in new forms of renewable or less carbon-intensive energy.

In June 2021, Rubis thus became the second largest shareholder in HDF Energy, a world pioneer in hydrogen electricity. The Group now has priority to invest along HDF in renewable electricity projects, particularly in countries where Rubis is already present.

After publishing its first CSR Roadmap, including objectives on climate issues, and committing to the United Nations Global Compact, the CDP ranking confirms the momentum initiated by Rubis for sustainable growth. For the Group's teams, it is an encouragement to continue their actions to achieve the objectives set, contribute to the energy transition and develop new activities that are less carbon intensive.

About Rubis

Created in 1990, Rubis is an independent French operator in the energy sector, listed on Euronext Paris and recognised on the market for its know-how and the quality of its services. The Group is specialised in the distribution of energy and bitumen from the supply to the end customer.

The Group's mission is to provide regular and reliable access to energy for the greatest number of people to meet their essential needs for mobility, cooking and heating, as well as to supply the energy required for the operation of industry and professionals.

With over 4,000 employees, the Group operates in 41 countries in three geographical zones: Africa/Indian Ocean, the Caribbean and Europe. Its decentralised organisation enables it to operate as close as possible to local issues.

Aware of current climate issues, Rubis wants to develop in less carbon-intensive activities and became the 2nd shareholder of HDF in June 2021, convinced by the potential of hydrogen-electricity, particularly in countries where the Group is already established. Rubis is also a signatory of the Global Compact.

To find out more about the Group's CSR approach please visit https://www.rubis.fr/en/csr/rubis-csr-approach.

Press Contact Investor Relations PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS - Anna Patrice, Head of IR Tel: +(33) 1 44 82 48 33 Tel: +(33) 1 45 01 72 32 aurelie.gabrieli@publicisconsultants.com investors@rubis.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: First CDP rating for Rubis: the Group obtains B grade

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: investors@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1256794 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1256794 13-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256794&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2021 01:35 ET (06:35 GMT)