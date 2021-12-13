NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Appoints David Eberhard MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer of Inivata Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary

FT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced the appointment of David Eberhard MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of its liquid biopsy focused subsidiary Inivata Limited ("Inivata"). David will report to Inivata President Clive Morris and will oversee the clinical and strategic development of Inivata's liquid biopsy tests with a particular focus on its RaDaR assay for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD).

David is a seasoned healthcare executive, bringing over 20 years' experience in the research and development of oncology therapeutics, biomarkers and diagnostics. He joins NeoGenomics from Illumina, where he served as Senior Medical Director, Oncology, and was responsible for providing clinical expertise, strategic vision, and leadership to build the corporate and public presence of a new and rapidly growing medical oncology group. Prior to this he held the role of Senior Director, Oncology Development at Genomic Health, where he provided strategic and tactical support to bring oncology mutation testing to market, with a focus on the company's OncotypeSEQ, a liquid biopsy NGS gene mutation panel for solid tumors. David has been active as a consultant advising various biotech, pharma and VC clients on cancer drugs, diagnostic R&D and molecular pathology. He has also served as a pathologist in various lab-based roles, both within academia and industry, working on a variety of initiatives in oncology diagnostics, drug development and genomics.

David holds a Bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of South Dakota and a MD / PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Michigan. He carried out his Postdoctoral Research Fellowship in Pathology and Pharmacology at the University of Virginia and holds an American Board of Pathology Certification in Anatomic Pathology and Neuropathology.

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics, commented: "We are committed to maximizing the potential of Inivata's RaDaR assay and we believe David will play an important role in this endeavor. David is a seasoned oncology diagnostic technology leader with a strong skillset and we are pleased to welcome him to NeoGenomics."

Clive Morris, President of Inivata, commented: "David has a wealth of experience in leading clinical strategy in cancer diagnostics businesses with specific expertise in the liquid biopsy space. This will be an invaluable asset to Inivata as we progress the development of our highly sensitive, personalized RaDaR assay. His appointment further strengthens our management team as we look to accelerate the launch of RaDaR in a clinical setting."

David Eberhard, Chief Medical Officer of Inivata, commented: "This is a truly exciting time to be joining Inivata, as it solidifies its position as a leader in the liquid biopsy space. Its innovative technology continues to make headway following recent collaborations for the use of RaDaR in clinical trial settings. I look forward to working with Clive and the team to bring this much needed technology to the forefront of cancer care."

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Cambridge, United Kingdom; Rolle, Switzerland; and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

About Inivata

Inivata is the liquid biopsy-focused subsidiary of the NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) Group. Inivata's InVision® liquid biopsy platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata's technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. The personalized RaDaR assay allows the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence and has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA. The commercially available InVisionFirst®-Lung test offers best-in-class sensitivity and turnaround and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types. Inivata has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK.

About RaDaR

RaDaR is Inivata's assay for the detection of molecular residual disease (MRD) and recurrence. Built on Inivata's proven InVision® liquid biopsy platform technology, RaDaR is a highly sensitive personalized assay that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient using a liquid biopsy, allowing both detection of residual disease following curative intent or definitive treatment, and early detection of relapse. RaDaR has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.

