Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) The market for non-fungible tokens in 2021 has surged to new highs as popularity and adoption of NFTs and cryptocurrency continues to grow. NFT sales had a breakthrough year with a sales volume of over $12 Billion. After a year of strategically planning to launch their marketplace, New World recently took the NFT market by storm at this years Art Basel in Miami, with sales surpassing 90 ETH, which is approximately $450,000 CAD on a single collection with its co-founder and brand ambassador Diogo Snow.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/107393_c342792604e86be3_002full.jpg

When Diogo decided he wanted to launch this collection, he wanted to stand out amongst the crowd and do something no one thought was possible; spray paint a Lamborghini Super Trofeo EVO1 Racecar suspended via crane in front of a live audience for all to see. Diogo accomplished just that and took it one step further, he transformed that physical artwork into an augmented reality NFT to sell on the New World platform by utilizing New Worlds in house motion capture 3D scanning technology. It is the first NFT racecar in history that came with a physical car provided by Ansa Motorsports and vinyl wrapped by Wraptors at a price of 78 ETH, which is approximately $400,000 CAD and has already been sold to Garry Letichever from Auto Quest Group along with various other NFTs in the collection being sold out as well.

Diogo Snow states, "When we started New World, our goal was to give creators, musicians, and celebrities access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. Through this collection, I proved that art has no boundaries or limitations and the NFTs speak for themselves." With 2022 just around the corner and notable artists on the New World roster such as Elias Theodorou, Mia Martina, Karl Wolf, Ariane Lipski and The Rush Fam, New World is excited to showcase what their groundbreaking NFT platform can do. They plan to develop a curated marketplace with multiple exclusive drops every month from famous artists, musicians, and creators.

About New World

New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others. Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com, www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com.

