13th December 2021

Samarkand Group plc

Nomad Checkout Enterprise Client Win in Hong Kong

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology, services and consumer brand group, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for the use of its Nomad Checkout cross-border technology product with Strawberrynet in Hong Kong. Strawberrynet is one of the longest-running eCommerce firms in the world, with more than two decades in the beauty industry. Based in Hong Kong and founded in 1998 Strawberrynet boasts over 4 million customers in more than 200 countries and offers an extensive range of products from over 800 international brands.

Nomad Checkout Enterprise can be easily integrated into a company's existing eCommerce platform providing a flexible implementation for the merchant and a superior experience for Chinese customers including improved site performance, Chinese payment methods, express logistics options and integrated customs clearance. Together these result in:

-- Faster shipping;

-- Lower tax and duties;

-- Reduced customs stoppage rates;

-- More convenience for consumers; and

-- Lower customer service overhead for merchants

Strawberrynet will integrate the Nomad Checkout Enterprise solution into their eCommerce platform allowing their Chinese consumer base to buy directly from their website utilising Samarkand's proprietary technology. The integration is expected to be completed and the solution launched in Q1 2022.

This is already the second significant client win for our Nomad Checkout SaaS solution in Asia where our shareholder and partner, SF Express, has a particularly strong network. Joint business development activities are underway with the SF Express sales teams in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong and we look forward to building a strong pipeline of new clients for our solutions together.

David Hampstead CEO of Samarkand Group plc commented: "The complexities that our technology solves and the improvements it delivers to merchants and consumers alike is resonating with companies of all sizes. We are very encouraged by the interest and now agreements with large clients in Asia who are already very aware of the huge opporunity the Chinese market represents and how our solution can help them. We look forward to deploying our solution in the coming months and accelerating our rollout to new clients"

Strawberrynet offers localized mobile and web experiences supported in 38 languages and 56 currencies. With 24-seven pick and pack and multilingual customer services Stawberrynet.com has more than 33,000 products and the largest discount range available in the world of Make Up, Skincare and Fragrance.

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley and Temple Spa. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017. Since it's IPO in March 2021 Samarkand has acquired ita West Products, Babawest and Napiers the Herbalists.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

