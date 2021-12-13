Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF), a supplier of test kits and systems for laboratory analyses, announces the launch of its new RapidScan ST5-W lateral flow reader, specifically designed for field and in-process testing applications requiring qualitative to semi-quantitative test results.

This portable instrument is a highly flexible, easy to use and accurate imaging platform used for lateral flow assay analysis. RapidScan ST5-W is unique to the market with its flexibility, multiple target analysis and its compatibility with applications for Eurofins Technologies' allergen, GMO, glyphosate and algal toxins lateral flow tests. The reader performs well both in laboratories and in field testing environments, where quick results are needed for contamination analysis. With a data storage capacity of up to 5000 test results, reports are easy to create and export.

A wide range of Eurofins Technologies' rapid test applications are already validated on the RapidScan reader, including gluten (allergen), corn, soybean and canola (GMO), glyphosate (pesticide) and algal toxins (toxins in drinking and fresh water) lateral flow assays. Further test validations will follow in 2022, including more than 20 allergens and additional GMO rapid testing capability.

This new reader will play an instrumental role in Eurofins Technologies' mission to provide an integrated solution to its food and water safety customers. The reader provides a reliable and quick way to test for multiple contaminations with high-quality lateral flow devices and obtain and analyse results with a single reader platform at any environment and within just a few minutes.

About Eurofins Technologies

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a fast-growing global provider of diagnostic technologies and instruments in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

Its R&D teams located at various sites around the world share their expertise in developing a wide range of innovative methods and applications. For further information, please visit the Eurofins Technologies website.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 55,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

