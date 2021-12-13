Samotics, a leading provider of real-time actionable insights to eliminate industrial energy waste and unplanned downtime, has completed a EUR 14.5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by 83North, a global venture capital firm with a proven track record in building category leaders across multiple domains including Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Samotics' Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform uses AI to analyze the current and voltage signals of electric-driven motor systems known as electrical signature analysis (ESA) to prevent asset failure, optimize performance and improve energy efficiency. This offers unique benefits in harsh industrial environments (e.g. submerged pumps, hot strip mills) and is already being implemented at scale across the wastewater and water, steel, and chemical sectors. With a fast-growing base of high-profile customers and thousands of assets monitored, Samotics is scaling a solution that has the potential to cut global electricity consumption by at least 10%.

Supported by the tailwinds of the energy and condition monitoring markets growing at above 25% yearly, Samotics plans to leverage this latest round of funding to supercharge its growth. The investment will bolster the expansion of its customer base in existing and new markets, drive the development of its technology platform capabilities across both energy and condition monitoring, and grow the Samotics team by acquiring top technology and business talent.

"As one of the world's largest energy consumers, heavy industry must realize significant energy savings to meet aggressive net-zero targets," comments Jasper Hoogeweegen, CEO at Samotics. "Our rapid growth demonstrates how we are helping our customers on the journey to industrial sustainability by combatting downtime and boosting energy efficiency. This investment strengthens our reputation as one of Europe's AI pioneers and allows us to accelerate our growth plans and lead the fight against industrial energy waste."

Gil Goren, Partner at 83North said: "Samotics has established a leading position in the market with proven capabilities to address a defining challenge of our time. The team has built an industry-leading platform, significantly expanded its customer base, and demonstrated a clear trajectory for growth. We share Samotics' vision that greener industry is not only achievable, but essential, and above all we believe in this talented and experienced team to make this vision a reality."

The company has undergone significant growth over the past 12 months, increasing its revenue by 150% and adding 30 new customers to its roster across Europe and the US, including Thames Water and NLMK Steel. It has also signed several strategic partnerships, including Schneider Electric.

ABOUT SAMOTICS

Samotics is a leading provider of real-time actionable insights to optimize performance and energy efficiency of AC motors and rotating equipment. An expert team of data scientists, software developers and technical specialists has developed an AI-driven platform that supports global industrial companies in reducing energy waste and unplanned downtime. Our customer base includes sector-leading players such as Anglian Water, ArcelorMittal, Nobian, Schneider Electric and TotalEnergies.

ABOUT 83NORTH

83North is a global venture capital firm with over $1.8B under management. The fund invests across all stages, in exceptional entrepreneurs, whose focus is to build global category leading companies.

83North has backed more than 80 companies including AeroScout (acquired by Stanley Black Decker), Celonis, Ebury, Guardicore (Acquired by Akamai), Hybris (acquired by SAP), IronSource (NYSE: IS), iZettle (acquired by PayPal), Just Eat (LSE:JE), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Mirakl, Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), ScaleIO (acquired by EMC), SocialPoint (acquired by Take2), Vast, Vdoo (acquired by JFROG), Via, Wandera (acquired by Jamf) and Wolt.

