Company expands its external board of directors amid accelerated growth

Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), the leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced today the addition of three new board members. Netta Benari, a business development, strategy, mergers and acquisitions executive, Yael Shaham, a seasoned go-to-market executive and Ben Weiss, venture partner at Softbank Ventures Asia. They will join fellow external board member Lisa Hammit, current Vice-Chair of Davidson Technologies and former Global VP of Artificial Intelligence and Data at VISA, who was appointed in 2020.

"We're excited to welcome Netta, Yael and Ben to our board during this exciting time for the company and look forward to utilizing their extensive expertise to build on this year's momentum," said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, Glassbox. "By adding such accomplished business professionals to our team, I have no doubt they will be instrumental in guiding our vision for continued growth, innovation and social equity in digital experience and beyond."

Netta Benari has over 15 years of executive-level experience leading private and public companies through multi-million dollar transactions and projects in the financial and energy sectors. Throughout her career, Benari has held numerous leadership positions in various industries, including spearheading mergers and acquisitions and business development for leading public companies, by leading the establishment of the Canadian subsidiary of Delek US Holdings in Calgary, Canada and more.

"I am thrilled to be part of Glassbox's Board of Directors and take part in advancing its goals going forward," said Benari. "Glassbox is truly unique in the market and serves countless industries worldwide, and I hope to use my expertise to accelerate their growth."

Yael Shaham has over 20 years of management and executive experience in leading global publicly traded companies. Most recently serving as General Manager at Kaltura where she was responsible for the success of go-to-market teams including sales, customer success managers, and regional marketing. Under Shaham's leadership, Kaltura witnessed significant growth. Prior to Kaltura, she held General Manager roles in the network division and in the revenue management division at Amdocs.

"I look forward to embarking on this incredible journey with Glassbox," said Shaham. "As the company continues to cement its position as a leader in the industry, I'm excited for the opportunity to advise on strategy and build on their progress."

Ben Weiss has built an impressive career as an investor and venture partner at leading firms throughout Asia Pacific, and most recently at Softbank Ventures Asia where he oversees software and technology investments in the region. Ben has identified and helped guide numerous successful companies, serves on a number of boards, and was an early investor in Glassbox.

"I have been witness to incredible growth at Glassbox from the very beginning," said Weiss. "I could not be more excited and honored to be part of this journey going forward and to help in guiding the path to the next significant phase."

The new board members join at an exciting time for Glassbox, who reported $40 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the third quarter of 2021 reflecting 31% YoY growth on a pro-forma basis. The accomplishment marks the second consecutive quarter of accelerated growth for the company since going public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in June. The company continues to support a trillion web and mobile journeys annually, showing promising expansion and growth for 2022.

The additions are also a testament to the company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. With the appointment of Benari and Shahan, Glassbox joins the 36% of tech companies with more than two women on their board.

To learn more, visit www.glassbox.com.

About Glassbox:

Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005278/en/

Contacts:

Kat Aronofsky

Glassbox@matternow.com