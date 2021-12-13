Highlights

Hon. Francis (Frank) Fannon joins Nano One as a strategic advisor on energy resources and global affairs.

Accomplished public policy and business experience in energy and supply chain.

Appointment to strengthen Nano One's commercialization and North American scale-up programs.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Alex Holmes, COO, is pleased to introduce the Honorable Frank R. Fannon as a strategic advisor to Nano One. Mr. Fannon's experience and unique insight on the importance of responsibly sourced, secure, domestic supplies of critical energy materials will compliment Nano One's accomplished Advisory Committee as they support senior management on its commercialization and scale-up activities.

"Frank is a strong leader who has led a successful career in the private and public sector in the U.S.," said Mr. Holmes, "Frank's work in the US State Department elevated global awareness of the critical role that minerals play in the energy transition and his ambition to drive new, positive energy initiatives will be an asset to Nano One. I am looking forward to working with Frank and the team as we move along our path towards commercialization."

In May 2018, Frank was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the inaugural Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, a position he held until January 2021. As "America's Energy Diplomat," he led whole-of-government initiatives in the Indo-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and Middle East to advance free, open markets, and resilient responsible supply chains. Frank also established the multi-country Energy Resources Governance Initiative to share global mining best practice and improve governance.

"Free nations are playing catch-up to determine who will shape the clean energy economy, and according to what standards. In order to improve our environment and security, we must develop and deploy leapfrog technologies at scale," Mr. Frank Fannon commented. "I am pleased to work with Nano One as a critical answer to that call."

Frank joins Nano One's Advisory Committee along with Dr. Yuan Gao, Joe Lowry, Robert Morris and Dr. Byron Gates.

Frank is currently the managing director of Fannon Global Advisors, a strategic advisory focused on geopolitics, the energy transition, and market transformation. He is also a non-resident senior advisor at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and a visiting senior fellow at the Center for Technology Diplomacy at Purdue.

Prior to his time at the State Department, Frank established BHP's U.S. Corporate Affairs function as a Managing Director and served as Chief U.S. Advisor to the BHP Foundation, focused on transparency and governance, environmental resilience, and education equity. Prior to BHP, Frank led government affairs for Murphy Oil Corporation where he facilitated new country entry in multiple regions and developed the industry's first point-of-purchase consumer energy campaign. Previously, he served as counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, where he drafted, negotiated and helped pass key legislation. Frank also served as counsel to Senators Ben Nighthorse Campbell (R-CO) and Pete V. Domenici (R-NM).

Frank holds a J.D. from the University of Denver College of Law, M.A. in International Affairs, Economics & Trade from the University of Denver Korbel School of International Studies, and B.A. from Radford University.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. Nano One is a member of Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Supply Chain Alliance, Accelerate ZEV, representing the mid-stream in the battery supply chain. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the execution of Nano One's plans, including expansions efforts, which are contingent on such support and awards and the commercialization of Nano One's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nano One to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: Nano One's ability to achieve its stated goals, the commercialization of Nano One's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 15, 2021, both for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in recent securities filings for Nano One which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of Nano One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nano One does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

