Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has secured rights to distribute the new 1POT Professional Device (the "1POT") and 1copy COVID-19 MDx Kit Professional (the "MDx Kit").

Both the 1POT and MDx Kit provide together an accurate result eight times faster than a conventional RT-PCR test through the 1POT Professional app (the "App"). They open doors to rapid and convenient COVID-19 testing in places such as hospitals, clinics, and schools where healthcare professionals are present.

Figure 1: 1POT Professional Device



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1778/107213_e73a7abb44ab688b_002full.jpg

Figure 2: 1copy COVID-19 MDx Kit Professional procedure.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1778/107213_e73a7abb44ab688b_003full.jpg

"The company is pleased with this new state-of-the-art testing system, opening the door to new revenue streams. A regular lab based PCR test can be substituted with the MDx kit," said Andrew Ryu, Chairman of the Company.

"With the new mutations of the virus popping up around the world including the highly contagious Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant, management feels that constant COVID-19 testing will be essential for the immediate future as part of the response to keep people secure and healthy. It is now time to join with Datametrex and the MDx Kit to expand COVID-19 testing for your neighbourhood and effectively prevent the further spread of the global pandemic," said Marshall Gunter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The MDx Kit has CE marking certification ("CE") for European Economic Area ("EEA") countries, which covers the 27 member states of the EU, the 4 members of EFTA, plus Turkey and the United Kingdom.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter - CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107213