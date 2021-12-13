Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|07/12/2021
|FR0010309096
36
34,40
|XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|09/12/2021
|FR0010309096
34
34,40
|XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|10/12/2021
|FR0010309096
24
34,60
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
94
34,45
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/12/2021 15:34:54
|FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
16
|XPAR
|00288207392EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/12/2021 15:34:54
|FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
20
|XPAR
|00288207394EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|09/12/2021 13:32:13
|FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
7
|XPAR
|00288517459EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|09/12/2021 14:32:39
|FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
10
|XPAR
|00288532844EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|09/12/2021 14:32:39
|FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
17
|XPAR
|00288532845EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|10/12/2021 13:30:43
|FR0010309096
34,60
EUR
17
|XPAR
|00288692493EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|10/12/2021 13:31:13
|FR0010309096
34,60
EUR
7
|XPAR
|00288692607EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005353/en/
Contacts:
Vitura
VITURA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de