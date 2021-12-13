Anzeige
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Stuttgart
13.12.21
09:55 Uhr
28,650 Euro
+0,600
+2,14 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
13.12.2021
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 13

13 December 2021

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameIan Barkshire
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive and PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£24.23587
d)Aggregated information
- Volume

- Price

- Total
7

£24.2358

£169.65
e)Date of the transaction10 December 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGavin Hill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Finance Director and PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Partnership Shares (6) and Matching Shares (1) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£24.23587
d)Aggregated information
- Volume

- Price

- Total
7

£24.2358

£169.65
e)Date of the transaction10 December 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448

