Former Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft Executive to Support Significant Growth and Demand from New Global Brand Partners

ESW (formerly eShopWorld), the world's leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, today announced the appointment of Noelle Burke as Chief People Officer along with its plans to create more than 500 new jobs. ESW's revenues are set to reach $1.5 billion this year and the company expects that figure to grow to $5 billion within 3 to 5 years, when its headcount will rise to more than 1,100. The company has seen significant growth and demand this year, adding more than 20 new global brands to its partner roster, including Gucci, Kering, EBEL, Olivia Burton, The Irish Store, Rossignol, Abercrombie Fitch and J.Crew. In addition to creating new jobs, the company will support scalability by continuing to invest in sustainability, R&D, data analytics and technology development and by an expanding its office presence in New York, Singapore, France, Italy, the UK and Germany.

Burke, a top technology industry-focused human resources professional, will lead ESW's cultural evolution and people strategy. She will be based in ESW's Dublin headquarters and report directly to CEO Tommy Kelly. ESW is the leader in powering direct-to-consumer global commerce and currently has more than 650 employees located in Ireland, the US, the Netherlands and Singapore.

"As global ecommerce continues to be of utmost importance for brands and retailers, the need to identify, support and retain best-in-class talent has become ESW's top priority," said Tommy Kelly, CEO of ESW. "Noelle's strategic leadership, combined with her vast knowledge of digital commerce, made her uniquely qualified to lead our people and talent management strategies in today's highly competitive marketplace."

Burke joins ESW with more than 20 years of senior management experience at multinational corporations that include Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft and RSA. She sits on the MS Ireland Board, is a Governing Body Member for the Technological University of Dublin and is a key contributor to the Advisory Board for LIFT Ireland, which is raising the standard of leadership.

"I am thrilled to be joining ESW at a time when ecommerce is the one of the most exciting areas of the digital world," said Noelle Burke, Chief People Officer, ESW. "I am looking forward to working with the incredible team at ESW to power up our purpose and vision for our next phase of growth. Together, we will shape and build our future customer-focused culture."

Burke graduated from the National College of Ireland in 2004 with a bachelor's degree, with Honors, in Industrial Relations and Human Resources. She received her master's degree in Strategic Human Resources Leadership from Northumbria University in 2008.

In addition to announcing the appointment of Burke, ESW also announced the appointment of three new regional sales directors. Natashia Redfern, who most recently served as Managing Director at Linex, joins ESW as Sales Director-UK, and Thomas Rouland, formerly Head of Sales at Tapbuy.io, and Jerome Duclos both join as Sales Director-France.

About ESW

ESW is the global DTC ecommerce leader, empowering the world's best-loved brands and retailers to make global shopping better, safer, simpler and faster, end-to-end. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes, and tariffs to checkout, delivery, returns, customer service, and demand generation, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets. ESW is an Asendia Group company, a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005020/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Berns Communications Group

Danielle Poggi Michael McMullan

dpoggi@bcg-pr.com mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com