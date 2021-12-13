Klevu, the leading provider of Artificial Intelligence-powered search and discovery technology for retail e-commerce sites, today announced the appointment of Dan Griffin as Head of US Partnerships. A leader of strategic alliances and business development, Griffin will build revenue and trust between valued partners across integrated platforms, technology go-to-market partners, and agency and system integrator relationships. Griffin is based in Atlanta, Georgia and reports to CEO Nilay Oza. Klevu is the leader in powering search and discovery for over 3,000 brands and has more than 110 employees located in the UK, the US, India, Finland and Sweden.

"The tech marketplace can be noisy and confusing. Our goal is to help retailers cut through the clutter and identify which of Klevu's best-in-class technologies works best for them to drive conversion and revenue," said Nilay Oza, CEO of Klevu. "In order for Klevu to support brands and retailers with the competitive edge they need, our top priority is to identify and retain best-in-class talent. Dan's strategic leadership, combined with his vast relationship management experience, makes him uniquely qualified to ensure Klevu continues to connect with agency/ISV partners and technology platforms that need to enhance customer experience in today's highly competitive marketplace."

Griffin joins Klevu from DotDigital, where he served as the Head of Partnerships, Americas. He has more than 20 years of experience in business development, partnerships and professional services ranging from start-ups to large enterprises. He has spent the last 10 years focused on growing marketing and commerce software-based companies' businesses through alliances with various service, technology and platform providers. His experience facilitating lucrative relationships with large global system integrators and agencies, small strategic transformational agencies as well as critical ISV and Integration relationships will be a key factor in accelerating Klevu's growth in the coming years.

"I am thrilled to be joining Klevu during a transformational era of e-commerce with Artificial Intelligence-powered technologies," said Dan Griffin. "I am eager to work alongside the fantastic team at Klevu to continue to elevate its corporate culture and innovate performance and to unlock new partnerships."

About Klevu

Klevu captures e-commerce shoppers' intent and then leverages AI to provide highly relevant, personalized online search and discovery experiences that go well beyond keywords typed into the search box. The company's Discovery Suite technology provides a seamless, fast search online experience that drives traffic, conversion and loyalty, while reducing bounce rates. The end-to-end discovery and search solution is easy to configure, optimize and maintain and fully integrates with major shopping platforms' technology in just hours. Klevu's proprietary technology is driving traffic, conversion and loyalty for more than 3,000 leading global brands, including Puma, Yamaha, Callaway, Toys "R" Us, Made.com and Jack Daniel's.

Founded in Finland in 2013, Klevu has offices in the UK, the US, India, Finland and Sweden. For more information, please visit Klevu.com.

