Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142XA ISIN: CA14140U2048 Ticker-Symbol: CR51 
Frankfurt
13.12.21
21:55 Uhr
0,065 Euro
+0,010
+18,35 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARDERO RESOURCE
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP0,065+18,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.