Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today that, for the second year in a row, it will be the exclusive provider of wearable safety technology and data analytics for the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

The extension follows the successful implementation of TraceSafe's award-winning wearable technology and IoT platform at last year's World Junior Championship, as well as at the 2021 IIHF World Women's Championship in Calgary, Alberta in August this year. The solution is a unique combination of sleek IoT devices and privacy-first software that provides quick updates and insights on potential health and safety threats to players, IIHF officials, Hockey Canada employees, volunteers and the staff as they come together before and during the Championship.

"We are excited to continue our valuable partnership with Hockey Canada and grateful for the trust they have placed in our solution. With TraceSafe, Hockey Canada and IIHF can focus on the sport while we take care of their safety using the best of contact tracing technology," said Susanne MacKillop, VP Sales at TraceSafe. "The extension of our relationship is testimony to the efficiency of our solution. We will continue to aid the efforts made by the organization to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone."

"The safety of our players, staff and the residents of Alberta is our top priority. We are glad to have great technology partners in TraceSafe to help us implement robust and efficient safety initiatives," added Dean McIntosh, Vice President Events and Properties, Hockey Canada.

Previously at the 2021 IIHF World Juniors, TraceSafe's devices recorded thousands of contacts between hundreds of individuals during the tournament. While the safety solution will first be implemented when the team comes together for pre-tournament practices, the events will kick off on Boxing Day, with Team Canada taking on the Czech Republic on day one.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

