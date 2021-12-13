Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113G4 ISIN: SE0005851706 Ticker-Symbol: NC91 
Stuttgart
13.12.21
15:48 Uhr
9,300 Euro
+0,180
+1,97 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0909,44013.12.
PR Newswire
13.12.2021 | 14:40
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IAR Systems appoints Richard Lind as CEO

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, presented its new CEO. The board of directors of I.A.R. Systems Group AB has appointed Richard Lind as new CEO of IAR Systems. Richard has been interim CEO since the company changed CEO on October 18, 2021.

Richard Lind has over 30 years of experience in the technology sector, serving in various senior-level positions internationally and in Sweden. Richard spent 17+ years with Microsoft, most recently in the role of CTO, Internet of Things. His education includes IHM and numerous Microsoft training programs, and the Microsoft/Wharton internal MBA program.

"The board was aware we were able to appoint an extraordinary good acting CEO. The speed of which Richard has gained insights into the entire company and already implemented improvements has exceeded our expectations. After a thorough evaluation, we are confident that Richard is the right person to lead IAR Systems back to growth, and materialize the potential of Secure Thingz," said Nicolas Hassbjer, Chairman of I.A.R. Systems Group, in the I.A.R. Systems Group AB announcement.

"I am happy and grateful to lead IAR Systems in a forward-looking way into its next phase. I am convinced that IAR Systems' best times are ahead of us. I have identified several areas of improvement which I will pursue together with the organization. I look forward to do so," said Richard Lind, CEO, IAR Systems.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations & Content Manager, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-appoints-richard-lind-as-ceo,c3471049

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/386/3471049/1509082.pdf

IAR Systems appoints Richard Lind as CEO

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/i/iar-systems-richard-lind,c2991362

IAR Systems Richard Lind

IAR SYSTEMS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.