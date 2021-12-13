Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), a Canadian cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million-page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The SoLVBL HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months and can be found at:

The SoLVBL HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The SoLVBL discussion forum can be found at:

Kaiser Akbar, CEO of SoLVBL commented: "We are very excited to start working with the AGORACOM team to leverage their innovative platform and hyper-targeted approach to help us tell the SoLVBL story to a much larger audience. As we continue to grow, and as we have now applied for a listing on the OTCQB market, George [AGORACOM Founder] and his team will be crucial to helping us reach a new and larger audience."

SHARES FOR SERVICE

Term: December 13, 2021 - December 31, 2022

Fees: $CDN 100,000 + HST to be paid via Shares for Services under CSE: Policy 6 (Distributions)

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services upon commencement December 13, 2021 for setup and creation of:

- Custom Hub

- Verified CEO + Other Officers and/or Staff

- Profile Page

- Advertising Modules (Banner, Skyscraper, Social Media Badges)

- Custom Zoom Background

- Multimedia Marketing Materials

- Messaging (Short, Medium and Long)

- Marketing Plan

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of third month (March 13, 2022)

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of sixth month (June 13, 2022)

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of ninth month (September 13, 2022)

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of term (December 31, 2022)

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to SoLVBL in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above. Share issuances to AGORA under this Shares for Services Agreement should be effected pursuant to the "consultant exemption" contained in Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions.

Each issuance shall be subject to a 4-month hold period.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. The company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary software of the company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at lightning fast speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For more information, please visit SoLVBL.com .

For further information, please contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: kaiser.akbar@SoLVBL.com

T: 416-450-5995

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBL, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

