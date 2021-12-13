Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.12.2021 | 14:53
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Premium Snacks Nordic AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (666/21)

On request of Premium Snacks Nordic AB, company registration number
556717-1185, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 14, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:           SNX           
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 13,251,653       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0006260865      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         242682         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  556717-1185       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name           
--------------------------------
45  Consumer Staples     
--------------------------------
4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco
--------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on
+4684638300.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.