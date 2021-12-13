Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Premium Snacks Nordic AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (666/21)

On request of Premium Snacks Nordic AB, company registration number 556717-1185, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 14, 2021. Shares Short name: SNX -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 13,251,653 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006260865 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 242682 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556717-1185 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------- 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300.