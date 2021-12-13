New America Energy Corp.: Grand Opening of New Showroom for Davis Kitchens of Tucson

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), name to be changed to "Third Bench", an industry leader in Kitchen & Bathroom cabinetry and countertops.

Third Bench is excited to announce the opening of the new Davis Kitchens showroom in Tucson, Arizona. Davis Kitchens is a long-time regional provider of cabinetry and a sister location to our portfolio company Davis Kitchens in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Davis Kitchens is a large provider of residential cabinets and countertops throughout the state of Arizona.

Third Bench, CEO David Fair states, "The Arizona home builder and remodel market is exploding with growth, and we are excited to be in the middle of it! Our new showroom will be a great representation of Davis Kitchens as a staple of the Arizona cabinet industry for retail and home builder customers."

Since 1975, Davis Kitchens has been a leading kitchen cabinet distributor in Arizona for both new construction and remodels. Davis Kitchens provides professional cabinet design and installation for kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, room additions, and new home construction.

Davis Kitchens takes pride in their sales support staff including their highly competent order department, administration and operations group, customer support representatives, and warehouse and delivery personnel. Every Davis Kitchens employee is encouraged to communicate fully and frequently with customers and with each other to assure timely and accurate completion of every job.

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

THIRD BENCH Holdings is a holding company for five subsidiary companies operating as an architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. THIRD BENCH, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in several categories: Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. THIRD BENCH also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. The company provides its products and services through its architectural millwork and retail facilities, currently located in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico and Tucson, Arizona. Third Bench employs over 160 people and had revenue in excess of $18.8 million in 2020. Third Bench is on a run rate of over $24.0 million for 2021 and is cash flow positive. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

About New America Energy Corp.

New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

