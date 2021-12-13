First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late disclosure of resolutions from the general meeting

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that three companies with shares admitted to trading at Nasdaq First North Growth Market disclosed the resolutions from the general meeting respectively 1, 1 and 2 days after the general meeting was held. A resume of the decisions is available in Decisions & Statements 2021 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, section 6. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66