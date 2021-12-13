Snow Lake Resources Ltd.: Snow Lake Receives Permitting for Winter Drilling Campaign

Contracts with Big Ice Services for Winter Road

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., doing business as Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (Nasdaq:LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), is pleased to update Its progress of execution on the path towards commercial lithium production. Snow Lake has now received all the necessary permitting for the winter drilling campaign. Snow Lake is grateful to the Province of Manitoba and specifically the offices of ARD and MMDF for expediting and facilitating the process so that the drilling crews can mobilize to the operation.

Snow Lake Lithium has contracted BigIce Services Canada from Creighton Saskatchewan (http://bigiceservices.ca/contact-big-ice/) to provide Snow Lake with the necessary winter drill access in order to mobilize the diamond drill to the property. Snow Lake will be constructing approximately 12 km (8 miles) of ice trails (see map 1) to provide winter access to the site. Snow Lake will be collaborating with Kinross Gold (TSX:K) on costs related to the shared portion of the winter access trails.

Image 1 - Big Ice Services Winter Road

Map 1 - Winter Road Map

Snow Lake has also contracted with QB Drilling from Denare Beach Saskatchewan (https://www.qbdrilling.com/) to provide drilling crews and drill rigs that will allow Snow Lake to drill between 5,000-15,000 meters of core, weather depending. Drilling will take place initially on the current TBL Resource block to further expand the deposit to depth and along strike. Additional drilling will take place on other pegmatite targets that have been identified via historical drilling and our recent successful prospecting expedition (see news release of December 6th, 2021: Snow Lake Resources Ltd. Samples Up To 6.97 WT% Li2O from its Manitoba Project). The drill crews will be working 24 hours per day and 7 days a week to achieve maximum meters over the course of the winter campaign.

CEO of Snow Lake Lithium Philip Gross commented "After our successful IPO last month, our primary objective now is to accelerate the path to commercial production. With all the logistics for our winter drilling program now underway, we are systematically progressing our goals for resource expansion and comprehension. Snow Lake Lithium is not just a mining story, it is playing a critical role in a once in a century industrial pivot to electrify the global automobile fleet."

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Lithium is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery markets. We aspire to not only set the standard for responsible lithium battery mining, but we intend to be the first lithium producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status in the process.

Our wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project covers a 21,703-acre site that has only been 3% explored and contains an 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.

