Dienstag, 14.12.2021
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
WKN: A2AJTC ISIN: US1724062096 Ticker-Symbol: IQ51 
Tradegate
10.12.21
19:24 Uhr
1,165 Euro
+0,015
+1,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.12.2021
Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 10th - 14th, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on January 10-14, 2022.

Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks, will be presenting at the conference as follows:

Presentation Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 3:30 - 4:10 PM (ET)

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/cidm/2219426

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website under the events section at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations

Cinedigm's management team will also be hosting virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

For additional information:

Media Contact:
DKC Public Relations
cinedigm@dkcnews.com

Investor Relations Contact:
High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676487/Cinedigm-to-Present-at-the-24th-Annual-Needham-Growth-Conference-January-10th--14th-2022

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
