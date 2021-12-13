American Power Group Corporation: American Power Group Launches Low Carbon V6000 Dual Fuel Demo Truck Program For Class 8 Heavy Haul Vehicles

ALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI) today announced the launch of APG's truck demonstration program. The program offers Class 8 truck operators the chance to experience APG's V6000 Dual Fuel Technology in their daily operations and routes. Drivers will experience the same performance of diesel power and operators will see substantial fuel savings while operating the natural gas and diesel fuel blend. The demonstration truck is a 2015 Freightliner CC132 Coronado equipped with a Detroit Diesel DD15 (505HP/1850 lb-ft) diesel engine, APG's V6000 Dual Fuel System, an Eaton 13 speed transmission and a 286" wheelbase as pictured below. In addition to APG-owned demonstration vehicles, APG will also be considering other demonstration programs for fleet operators to evaluate multiple dual fuel conversions on their existing fleets with minimal up-front costs.

The V6000 Dual Fuel System is a patented upgrade technology for existing diesel engines, seamlessly introducing natural gas into the induction system of the diesel engine while maintaining existing power and torque. APG's Dual Fuel System does not alter the OEM configuration or componentry and automatically returns the engine to 100% diesel operation should the natural gas supply be depleted, making it a preferred alternative energy choice for existing fleets.

With the world embracing carbon reduction initiatives, APG strongly believes the V6000 dual fuel solution utilizing Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") has the potential to be a game-changer from both a carbon and diesel emission reduction perspective, helping companies immediately meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") objectives. APG recently joined the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (www.rngcoalition) and NGV America (www.ngvamerica) in order to align efforts and utilize their knowledge, reputations and networks within the natural gas vehicle and RNG markets. These relationships are key in sharing the message about APG's immediately available, low-cost-of ownership option for heavy duty truck operators to save on annual fuel costs, lower their carbon footprint, and meet a fleet's ESG sustainability goals. APG's V6000 dual fuel solution is the leading natural gas solution for the 13-16L (400-600 HP) heavy duty diesel truck market.

For additional information on the demo truck program, please contact American Power Group headquarters at 866-994-7697.

About American Power Group Corporation

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc. provides cost effective dual fuel engine solutions to help accelerate an alternative fuel low-carbon future. Our patented Turbocharged Natural Gas® Dual Fuel Conversion Technology is a unique non-invasive hardware and software solution that can enable existing high-horsepower vehicular and stationary diesel engines to safely displace a significant percentage of diesel with various forms of clean burning natural gas including low-carbon and negative-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG), captured flare-stack methane gas, conditioned well-head gas, bio-methane gas, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid natural gas (LNG). APG's dual fuel solution provides users with a proven technology to meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") objectives by lowering criteria pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. See additional information at: www.americanpowergroupinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Opinions

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to final financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and opinions. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that our dual fuel conversion business has lost money in prior fiscal years and the risk that we may require additional financing to grow our business, the fact that we rely on third parties to manufacture, distribute and install our products, we may encounter difficulties or delays in developing or introducing new products and keeping them on the market, we may encounter lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, we may encounter adverse events or economic conditions, we operate in a competitive market and may experience pricing and other competitive pressures, we are dependent on governmental regulations with respect to emissions, including whether EPA approval will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the risk that we may not be able to protect our intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, the fact that our stock is thinly traded and our stock price may be volatile, and the fact that the exercise of stock options and warrants will cause dilution to our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

