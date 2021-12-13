Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - CopAur Minerals Inc (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur Minerals Inc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 3, 2021, it has granted a loan of up to US$840,000 (the "Loan") by way of a convertible promissory note dated December 10, 2021 (the "Convertible Note") to New Placer Dome Corp. (TSXV: NGLD)("New Placer Dome"), the proceeds of which will be used by New Place Dome to fund its ongoing exploration work on the Bolo Property and to meet its 2021 work expenditure commitment on the property.

The Loan has a term of one year and will bear interest at an interest rate of 10% per annum calculated and compounded monthly. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Loan is convertible into units of New Placer Dome ("Units") at Cdn $0.08 per Unit: (i) at the option of CopAur at any time on or subsequent to May 31, 2022, or earlier as a result of certain events; or (ii) at the option of the Company on or subsequent to the maturity date of the Loan. Each Unit will consist of one common share of New Placer Dome and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable into one common share of New Placer Dome at a price of Cdn. $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months. CopAur has the ability to accelerate repayment of the principal amount of the Loan in the event of the occurrence of certain customary default events.

The Convertible Note is subject to a four month and one-day restricted resale period expiring on April 11, 2022, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities law. All securities issuable under the terms of the Convertible Debenture will similarly be subject to a four month and one-day restricted resale period.

The Bolo project, located 90km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is one of three projects within New Placer Dome Corp. (TSXV: NGLD).

CopAur Minerals is a Canadian based TSXV-listed copper-gold mining company whose primary asset is the 100%-owned Williams Gold-Copper property ("Williams" or "the Property") that spans across 5,159 hectares of land package in Northeastern British Columbia. Williams is a highly prospective exploration property which hosts a large, partially tested 3 km by 2 km gold-in-soil anomaly and an early stage 1.8 km wide copper porphyry target. Historical work on Williams includes 6,759 meters of diamond drilling over 31 holes, rock and soil sampling, trenching and geophysical surveys. CopAur Minerals remains focused on continuing exploration at the Property.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release regarding CopAur Minerals Inc. has been reviewed and approved by Alvin Jackson P. Geo, a Director of CopAur Minerals Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

