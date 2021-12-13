CyGlass Selected Best Network Security Solution at Security Excellence Awards 2021

Innovative approach to SaaS NDR has lean teams quickly and affordably deploying network detection and response for visibility across hybrid networks



- Award-winning AI delivers prioritized smart alerts to help stop cyberattacks -

LITTLETON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021, the leading SaaS-based Network Detection and Response. CyGlass Network Defense as a Service is the only NDR product to provide a single solution that is 100% cloud native, affordable, easy to operate, and covers both on-premise and cloud environments.

The CyGlass award entry featured a public sector enterprise that has implemented the CyGlass Network Defense as a Service to gain visibility to abnormal risky network activities including remote workers across the organization's hybrid cloud environment. Because CyGlass requires no hardware or software to procure, install, configure, and maintain, the solution uniquely addresses the cost and complexity associated with traditional network defense.

Security Excellence Award winners must present a totally new approach to an existing challenge while demonstrating clear evidence of success, leadership, and adoption. According to the judges , CyGlass was chosen because, "CyGlass performed impressive work on a large scale, and adapted it to the client."

CyGlass was also a finalist for the Security Excellence Awards 2021 in the SME Security Solution and Best Use of AI/Automation categories. The CyGlass SaaS NDR solution is ideal for lean teams that do not operate 24/7 Security Operations Centers built around complex toolsets. It's patent-pending approach to AI integrates unsupervised and supervised machine learning, neural networks, control policies, and threat intelligence to reduce noise and deliver smart alerts so that lean teams can focus on what is important.

"Our customer deployments are showing how enterprise scale AI and network security technologies can now be accessible and effective for organizations of all sizes," said CyGlass CEO Ed Jackowiak. He added, "By eliminating the need for on-premise hardware, CyGlass's unique SaaS model for NDR offers significant advantages to resource constrained IT and cybersecurity teams as well as managed security services and detection and response providers."

This year, CyGlass was also named a 2021 Cloud Security Product of the Year by Computing Magazine and received top recognition for its customer and partner deployments by IDG CSO 50 2021 awards and as best SME security solution by SC Awards Europe 2021.

To learn more about CyGlass Network Defense as a Service visit: https://cyglass.com/ndaas-solutions/ .

Download our whitepapers " NDR SaaS: What it Can Do for You ," and check out our case studies .

ABOUT CYGLASS

CyGlass is a leading provider of network-centric, threat detection solutions that allow mid-market customers to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass' mission is to provide organizations with a new level of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated cyber-attacks. Its asset oriented, risk-based approach to threat detection and mitigation focuses attention on the emerging attacks which pose the greatest risk. www.cyglass.com . CyGlass is part of the Nominet UK group.

