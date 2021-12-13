eDesk, the eCommerce-focused customer support platform, today announced that it has been chosen by Google as winner of the Deloitte Ireland Fast 50 'Innovative New Technology Award 2021' for eDesk Smart Inbox, and is ranked 35th within the fastest-growing technology companies in Ireland list.

eDesk's CEO, Alex Payne, credits the company's growth over the last four years with their ongoing investment in technology to streamline customer service. He said: "Our investment in innovation has been transformative, enabling our customers to give extraordinary customer service, which has in turn contributed to our accelerated growth in recent years. The Deloitte Ireland Technology Fast 50 program acknowledges companies for their rapid revenue growth and innovation, so we are honored to win this award, and to be ranked among the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Irish technology sector."

eDesk's Smart Inbox automatically categorizes, prioritizes and assigns incoming customer emails to relevant support agents from over 80 eCommerce channels, including eBay, Amazon and Shopify. In addition, the automated template and translation feature within Smart Inbox provides a series of adaptable and localized replies to common support queries, enabling businesses to scale overseas and communicate effectively with customers worldwide. This transforms online seller operations, by allowing tasks to be completed in batches and automatically routing certain tasks to appropriate subject matter experts for a quicker response.

Over the past two years, the global pandemic has forced changes in retail with a shift from the high street to online. Companies have had to adapt and accelerate their digital operations, including how they manage customer support queries. Despite the uncertainty brought by Covid-19, eDesk's revenue and customer base continues to grow. With 48% of customers based in the US, eDesk is continuing to expand and recruit into the US market throughout 2022.

Announcing the winners of the Deloitte Ireland Technology Fast 50 programme, David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte, said: "Congratulations to all of the companies that ranked this year. This is the first year we have seen the impact the pandemic has had on revenues of Irish tech companies. It will come as no surprise that many of this year's winners have achieved accelerated growth and scale as a result of the pandemic and being able to capitalize on the global move to a digital way of life.

"From enabling us to better look after ourselves, to providing critical technologies to keep businesses connected to customers, for example, these companies have shown us the creativity, resilience, and commitment to driving progress that is present in the indigenous technology sector in Ireland. It is also encouraging to see so many new entrants to the ranking with a strong cohort of younger companies, the future of the indigenous sector looks bright. We are thrilled to showcase their achievements and wish them continued success over the coming years."

The Deloitte Ireland Technology Fast 50 awards included a number of award categories. The winners of these awards and the 2021 ranking list can be viewed here.

About eDesk

eDesk is the professional customer support platform for businesses serious about eCommerceEntirely eCommerce focused, eDesk helps online retailers to deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell.

eDesk's suite of award-winning AI-powered eCommerce tools improve productivity, profitability and reputation through automation, commercial insight, and competitive benchmarking.

eDesk integrates seamlessly with more marketplace, webstore, communications, social media and logistics channels than any other customer support software provider, so eCommerce brands can respond to customer queries quicker and focus on selling more to realise their growth potential.

eDesk is the only customer support solution provider on the Amazon and Walmart development councils, and counts Google, eBay, Shopify amongst key strategic partners.

The company is trusted by thousands of customers around the world and powers over 14 million conversations every month, resulting in billions of dollars of eCommerce transactions every year.

Website: www.edesk.com

