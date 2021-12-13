DGAP-News: Comcast New Mexico

Comcast today announced the company completed a multi-million-dollar expansion to bring broadband and the entire suite of Xfinity services to more than 9,100 homes and businesses in Las Vegas, N.M. "The City of Las Vegas joins Comcast in celebrating the completion of this considerable investment in our community. An investment of this magnitude will support workforce development, virtual education, overall quality of life, and greater access to high-speed Internet for our residents. It also improves our Internet infrastructure in a way that may be attractive to businesses interested in locating or expanding their operations here," said Mayor Louie Trujillo of Las Vegas. 'I am grateful for Comcast's commitment to expanding broadband access in critical areas of New Mexico like Las Vegas.' This expansion is another example of Comcast's investment in New Mexico to ensure residents and businesses have access to innovative, reliable, fast, and secure broadband services. In October, Comcast completed a network upgrade in Gallup, N.M. to bring Gig speeds to the community. In the last three years, Comcast has made $149.4 million investments in technology and infrastructure across the state. 'This investment in Las Vegas will bring improved broadband services to thousands of homes and businesses -- expanding educational access and driving economic development opportunities within the community. Together with industry leaders like Comcast, New Mexico will continue to close the digital divide and address the needs of New Mexicans in communities large and small across the state,' said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Residential consumers in Las Vegas will have access to all Xfinity Internet service offerings with speeds faster than 1 Gig, as well as the award-winning Xfinity X1 video platform, Xfinity Home, Comcast's professionally installed home security solution, and Xfinity Mobile. Comcast provides unmatched value to Xfinity Internet customers through superior WiFi coverage, control of connected devices with xFi in the Xfinity App, xFi Advanced Security for cyber security protection at the gateway level, a free Xfinity Flex 4K streaming device, as well as access to Peacock Premium and thousands of hours of free content. Businesses will have access to the full suite of Comcast Business services including Internet speeds up to 1 Gbps, Business TV, Phone, SmartOfficeTM technologies, and dedicated business support. Comcast previously provided video-only services in Las Vegas. 'Reliable broadband services are essential for healthy communities. With expanded broadband access, our community members can access telehealth, education, and other resources they need to stay connected and engaged' said Elmo Baca, Chair, Las Vegas New Mexico Community Foundation. This expansion provides low-income families and individuals across the Las Vegas area with access to Comcast's Internet Essentials program, the nation's largest and most successful broadband adoption initiative. The program provides 50 Mbps Internet service for $9.95 per month and the option to purchase a new Dell laptop for $150. Additionally, Comcast has participated in the federal government's Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program since its inception in May 2021 and in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which extends and modifies the EBB. All Internet Essentials customers are eligible for ACP and can enroll in the program to receive their service for free. Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected 296,000 low-income New Mexicans to the power of the Internet at home, many for the first time. 'We welcome Comcast to our area. Having the services provided will be an incredible boost to our economy. Additional broadband options, including Gig Internet speeds, is critical for Las Vegas' economic development goals. We know that relocating and expanding businesses need cutting-edge speeds,' said Philip Martinez, President, Las Vegas San Miguel Chamber of Commerce. 'Technology is a powerful driver of innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth, and we recognize our company plays an important role in connecting New Mexicans to all the opportunities broadband offers,' said Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President, Comcast. 'Completing this expansion in Las Vegas is another example of our investment in New Mexico and our commitment to bringing more opportunities to communities around the state.' About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Julianne Phares +1 505-218-0961 julianne_phares@cable.comcast.com Comcast Kyle Biederwolf +1 505-264-5966 kyle_biederwolf@comcast.com Company Website https://newmexico.comcast.com/

