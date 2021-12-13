Accord Healthcare: The Scottish Medicines Consortium has accepted for use by NHS Scotland, Accord's Sixmo? (buprenorphine implant) as a substitution treatment for opioid dependence in clinically stable adult patients

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scottish Medicines Consortium has accepted for use by NHS Scotland, Accord's Sixmo? (buprenorphine implant) as a substitution treatment for opioid dependence in clinically stable adult patients who meet the following criteria:

Adult patients in Scotland with opioid dependence who are clinically stable - and who require no more than 8mg/day of sublingual buprenorphine within a framework of medical, social and psychological treatment [1] .

with opioid dependence who are clinically stable - and who require no more than 8mg/day of sublingual buprenorphine within a framework of medical, social and psychological treatment . Sixmo is a subcutaneous implant inserted in the upper arm by a trained physician, providing uninterrupted buprenorphine treatment for six months

The prevalence of high-risk opioid use amongst adults in the EU is equivalent to 1.3 million opioid users[2], with Scotland having the highest drug death rate due to overdose in Europe (2019)[3]. Yet treatment rates across Europe are low, with only around 50% of people with opioid dependence receiving some form of substitution treatment (2019). Coverage varies greatly between countries[4].

Quote from Accord Joseph Dunford, Vice President, Speciality Brands: "We are extremely pleased that the SMC has accepted Sixmo (buprenorphine implant) for use within NHS Scotland as a substitution treatment for opioid dependence in adults in accordance with its Marketing Authorisation. At Accord, we understand the challenges and complexities faced by people in finding support and treatment for addiction and are committed to providing innovative formulations. The approval of Sixmo is excellent news for patients in Scotland."

Sixmo is delivered through an implant, placed under the skin by a trained physician, where it continuously releases buprenorphine into the body for a treatment cycle of six months.

Sixmo is the first implant formulation of buprenorphine licensed in the UK.

About Accord Healthcare in addiction management

Accord Healthcare is a dynamic pharmaceutical company, spanning both generics and speciality products, committed to addressing public health priorities. We are now bringing our expertise and patient-centric approach to address some of the ties related to addiction management.

At Accord Healthcare, we are sensitive to the diverse pasts and journeys of people living with addiction, as well as the related social stigmas, which can become barriers to recovery. We understand the challenges and complexities faced by the healthcare community in the support and treatment of patients with addiction.

About addiction

Addiction is a complex disease of the brain and body that involves compulsive use of one or more substances, despite serious health and social consequences. Addiction is a disease caused by a combination of behavioural, psychological, environmental and biological factors. Only by understanding the true complexity of addiction and uniting with everyone involved in its treatment will addiction by appropriately managed.

