FLEX LNG: Update: Flex LNG - Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter 2021

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository :

We have been informed that the change in the procedure for dividend payment following implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway has been postponed.



Consequently, the payment date for the third quarter dividends relating to shares registered in Euronext VPS will be tomorrow December 14, 2021.





Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. for the third quarter 2021:

Dividend amount: $0.75



Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Last day including right: 30 November, 2021

Ex-date: 1 December, 2021

Record date: 2 December, 2021

Payment date: 14 December, 2021.

Date of approval: 16 November, 2021

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offers significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have build up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunites in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG".

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.