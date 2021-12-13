DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Cardiac Assist Devices Market is Contemplated to Grow at a CAGR of 13.7% and is also Anticipated to Reach Upto USD 5.5 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

The Cardiac Assist Devices market is anticipated to boost owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increasing novel treatments, and higher adoption of technologically advanced products are driving the demand for Cardiac Assist Devices

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cardiac Assist Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Cardiac Assist Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Cardiac Assist Devices Market.

Some of the salient features from the Cardiac Assist Devices Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Cardiac Assist Devices market.

is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Cardiac Assist Devices market. Major pharma players working proactively in the Cardiac Assist Devices Market include Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex Incorporated, SynCardia Systems, LLC, St. Jude Medical Inc, CARMAT, CorWave SA, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Heart, Inc., NovaPump GmbH, Getinge AB, Balton Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Thoratec Corporation, CardiacAssist, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyzes that Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach by 2026. On December 17, 2020 , Abbot had announced that FDA approved the updated labeling for the company's HeartMate 3 heart pump that can be used in pediatric patients with advanced refractory left ventricular heart failure.

had announced that FDA approved the updated labeling for the company's that can be used in pediatric patients with advanced refractory left ventricular heart failure. On March 30, 2020 , the Food and Drug Administration had approved the 50 cc temporary Total Artificial Heart System developed and manufactured by SynCardia Systems LLC.

Interested in knowing how the Cardiac Assist Devices Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Cardiac Assist Devices Market Analysis

Cardiac Assist Devices Overview

Cardiac Assist devices are mechanical pumps that help the heart for enhancing its pumping efficiency and help maintain the optimal amount of blood flow throughout the body. For the patients suffering from congestive heart failure, where pharmacological methods of treatment tend to fail, cardiac assist devices could be used. Heart failure occurs majorly due to the weakening of heart muscles which also stops the heart from supplying optimal blood to the entire body. In such cases, heart transplantation is also a viable option, however, the number of donors for the heart, the plantation is continuously reducing, thereby increasing the demand for Cardiac Assist Devices.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Cardiac Assist Devices, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Cardiac Assist Devices Market report.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global Cardiac Assist Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of market share, North America tends to dominate the global cardiac assist devices market in the present scenario and is expected that it will continue to remain the same during the forecast period from 2021-2026. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This supremacy witnessed is attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorder, higher adoption of Cardiac Assist Devices, and the presence of already established key manufacturers in the North American region.

For instance, on February 10, 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration had granted the artificial heart developer, Carmat the approval for using the new version of an artificial heart in the United States early feasibility study. Thus, owing to the market development related to products, acquisitions and mergers, there will be significant growth in the Cardiac Assist Devices market during the forecast period.

To know more why North America is the leader in market growth for the Cardiac Assist Devices market, get a snapshot of the report Cardiac Assist Devices market

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Drivers and Barriers

Owing to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, there will be a higher demand for Cardiac Assist Devices, thereby leading to a boost in the Cardiac Assist Devices market growth during the forecast period. Other factors include growing heart failure cases, higher adoption of Cardiac Assist Devices, and an increase in research and development of technologically advanced Cardiac Assist Devices, which shall lead to an increased surge in the Cardiac Assist Devices market. Adding to these factors is the affordability of medical devices, acceptance of cardiac assistance devices in emerging countries, increasing penetration, innovation, and advancement of medical devices, all giving rise to exceptional growth in the Cardiac Assist Devices market.

Whereas on the other hand, the market for Cardiac Assist Devices had observed a period of reduced growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. Apart from this, several other factors including the lockdown-related restrictions, patient reluctance to visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical issues, and the temporary closing of manufacturing companies had further affected the healthcare system.

To get a deeper understanding of the driving factors related to the Cardiac Assist Devices market, find a snapshot of the Cardiac Assist Devices Market Dynamics.

Scope of the Cardiac Assist Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex Incorporated, SynCardia Systems, LLC, St. Jude Medical Inc, CARMAT, CorWave SA, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Heart, Inc., NovaPump GmbH, Getinge AB, Balton Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Thoratec Corporation, CardiacAssist, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, and others.

Cardiac Assist Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Ventricular Assist Devices

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)





Biventricular Ventricular Assist Devices (BIVAD)





Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD)

Total Artificial Hearts

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

By Type

Transcutaneous

Implantable

By Therapy

Bridge-To-Transplant (BTT)

Bridge-To-Candidacy (BTC)

Destination Therapy (DT)

By End-User

Hospitals

Cardiac Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Cardiac Assist Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.70%

and will reach USD 5.50 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Key factors Analysis 5 Cardiac Assist Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cardiac Assist Devices Market 7 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Layout 8 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Cardiac Assist Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Abbott Laboratories 9.2 Abiomed, Inc. 9.3 Teleflex Incorporated 9.4 SynCardia Systems, LLC 9.5 St. Jude Medical Inc. 9.6 Berlin Heart 9.7 CARMAT 9.8 CorWave SA 9.9 Medtronic Inc. 9.10 Terumo Heart, Inc. 9.11 Balton Ltd. 9.12 NovaPump GmbH 9.13 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. 9.14 Thoratec Corporation 9.15 Getinge AB 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 About DelveInsight 13 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Learn more about the report offerings @ Cardiac Assist Devices Market Outlook

Understand the Competition, Risk Assessment, and effective Research and Development approach to take value-based decisions.

Related Reports

Implantable Cardiac monitors Market

"DelveInsight's 'Implantable Cardiac monitors (ICM) - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Implantable Cardiac monitors (ICM) and the historical and forecasted Implantable Cardiac monitors (ICM) market trends, market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and key companies involved such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Angel Medical Systems Inc, and others.

Cardiac Restoration Systems Market

"DelveInsight's 'Cardiac Restoration Systems - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cardiac Restoration Systems and the historical and forecasted Cardiac Restoration Systems market trends, market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and key companies involved such as Abbott, BioVentrix, CryoLife, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, NeoChord, Inc., XELTIS, and others.

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market is primarily being boosted by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancement in product development, increasing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyle, and increasing awareness programs regarding cardiovascular diseases. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cardiac Monitoring Devices and the historical and forecasted Cardiac Monitoring Devices market trends, market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and key companies involved such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, BIOTRONIK, and Koninklijke Philips, Asahi Kasei Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Nihon Kohden, SCHILLER AG, BioTelemetry, and many others.

Cardiac Ablation Devices

Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market was valued at USD 2.00 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2026. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cardiac Ablation Devices and the historical and forecasted Cardiac Ablation Devices market trends, market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and key companies involved such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Auris Health, Olympus, CONMED Corporation, ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH, AngioDynamics, Medtronic Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, St. Jude Medical Inc, and many others.

3D Cardiac Mapping System Market

"DelveInsight's '3D Cardiac Mapping System - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of 3D Cardiac Mapping System and the historical and forecasted 3D Cardiac Mapping System market trends, market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and key companies involved such as Biosense Webster, Jhonson & Jhonson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Kardium, Medtronic, Catheter Robotics, Lepu Medical, EP Solutions SA,and others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

What Factors are shaping the Trends in the Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market ?

Medical Devices Market Blooms as the Key MedTech Companies Continue to Bring-In Innovation

Cost-effectiveness, Advanced Technology, Rising Demand Pushes the Cardiac Assist Devices Market

With advancements in Innovative Technology, Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market is Booming Significantly

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg