Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, today announces its 2022 financial agenda.

Events Date and hours* FY 2021 revenue 17.02.22 7:30 am FY 2021 financial results 06.04.22 5:45 pm Q1 2022 revenue 11.05.22 7:30 am Annual General Assembly 24.06.22 H1 2022 revenue 27.07.22 7:30 am HY 2022 financial results 14.09.22 5:45 pm Q3 2022 revenue 09.11.22 7:30 am

(*): Information subject to change.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, trucks, buses, trains and ships). A major operator in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 62 million in 2020 and has more than 500 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005355/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

Director of Communication, Sustainability Public Affairs

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98