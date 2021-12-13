Regulatory News:
Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, today announces its 2022 financial agenda.
Events
Date and hours*
FY 2021 revenue
17.02.22 7:30 am
FY 2021 financial results
06.04.22 5:45 pm
Q1 2022 revenue
11.05.22 7:30 am
Annual General Assembly
24.06.22
H1 2022 revenue
27.07.22 7:30 am
HY 2022 financial results
14.09.22 5:45 pm
Q3 2022 revenue
09.11.22 7:30 am
(*): Information subject to change.
About Forsee Power
Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, trucks, buses, trains and ships). A major operator in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 62 million in 2020 and has more than 500 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower
Contacts:
Forsee Power
Sophie Tricaud
Director of Communication, Sustainability Public Affairs
investors@forseepower.com
NewCap
Thomas Grojean
Quentin Massé
Investor Relations
forseepower@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
forseepower@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98